Royal Canadian International Circus 2025 will wow Kelowna May 1-4

The circus is coming to town, and it is a show you do not want to miss.

Royal Canadian International Circus 2025 will be performing eight shows at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre from May 1-4 under the big top. There are performers who hail from families who have been in the circus for a whopping nine generations, so you are guaranteed to see acts that will wow.

Kelowna is also the first Canadian stop on its 13-city tour, so you will get to see a show no one else north of the border has seen before.

“After last year’s record breaking crowds, we look forward to coming back to Kelowna at Orchard Park Shopping Centre under the Big Top to entertain everyone in the Okanagan with a brand-new show spectacular show this year,” says ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer, a ninth generation daredevil and circus veteran with more than four decades of experience.

The spectacular all new show includes Ventura Flying Trapeze, the extreme Fernandez Riders Motorcycles daredevils zooming at 80 km/h, the fearless Jovany Rola Bola high in the air, zany trampoline with Alex Acera from Brazil, Mongolian Teeter Board 20’ Acrobats and their wild jump rope fanatics, plus the TZ Aerialists, speed juggling, laugh-out-loud comedy and so much more.

The European Big Top will set up in the parking lot at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. The first show will be on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m., followed by two shows on Friday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday’s shows will be held at noon, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the amazing weekend of entertainment will wrap up on Sunday, May 4, with performances at 1 and 5 p.m.

Royal Canadian International Circus 2025 has teamed up with Castanet on a two-for-one ticket deal. All you have to do is to go the circus’ website here and use the code word “Castanet” to get two tickets for the price of one.

More information about the wonderful Royal Canadian International Circus 2025 can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.