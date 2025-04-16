Spiritleaf Vernon holding customer appreciation along with 4/20 celebrations

Photo: Contributed

Easter weekend is shaping up to be an extra festive one at Spiritleaf Vernon, which is gearing up for a packed 4/20 celebration and a special, four-day customer appreciation event.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 20 this year, a date long associated with cannabis culture, the store is expecting a busy weekend, and early signs point to a lively start to the season.

“Things seem to be happening earlier already this year,” owner Sarah Ballantyne says. “We’ve already seen a lot of Albertans with their brand new RVs here. Normally we don’t see that until May long weekend.”

Spiritleaf Vernon’s customer appreciation weekend runs Friday (April 18) to Monday April (21), with daily in-store specials, giveaways and surprises for visitors.

“I can’t give away all of the secrets,” Ballantyne says. “They’ll have to come in and find out. Come in and see all of our treats.”

Spiritleaf Vernon has thought of everything this weekend, teaming up with the historic Towne Theatre to present a special screening of Up in Smoke, the iconic Cheech and Chong film, on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. Tickets for the event are available online here.

Spiritleaf Vernon, which is located at 102-2500 53 Ave., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., including all holidays. In addition to all the giveaways, specials and surprises that will happen during customer appreciation weekend, Spirit Leaf Vernon also prides itself on doing whatever it takes to make its clients happy.

“We have a huge selection of products, and if they want any special requests, they can just ask and we’ll bring it in. Same thing for accessories,” Ballantyne says. “If they need a custom order, just check with us and we can see what kind of price we can get, because it’s often a little bit cheaper if I don’t carry it in the store. So we do custom orders for all of our products.”

Feedback is always welcome, she adds, because product quality can vary with each harvest.

“We can’t try all of the product that we have every week—even though we try,” Ballantyne says with a laugh. “So continue giving us feedback, whether it’s good or bad. It is an agricultural product, so quality can vary.”

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, Ballantyne is excited about some upcoming regulatory changes, including new packaging rules that will allow clear windows on cannabis bags and larger pack sizes for edibles, though the 10-milligram-per-piece limit will remain.

Spiritleaf Vernon will celebrates its sixth anniversary on July 1 and continues to welcome both returning and new customers.

“We see new people every day,” Ballantyne says.

For more information or to browse products in the store's online shop, visit the Spiritleaf Vernon website here.

Photo: Spiritleaf Vernon You can browse Spiritleaf Vernon's online shop from your phone.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.