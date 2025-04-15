Westside Wine Trail set to celebrate with second annual Cheers to Cheese

Photo: Westside Wine Trail

The first Cheers to Cheese was a smashing success, so Westside Wine Trail has decided to bring back the premier spring event for a second consecutive year.

Wine enthusiasts and cheese connoisseurs alike will enjoy the paired tasting experience, set amongst the breathtaking backdrop of one of the Okanagan’s tastiest trails.

Cheers to Cheese will take place on Saturday, May 3, from noon to 5 p.m., when guests to embark on a tasting journey through one of three distinct routes, each featuring four different wineries along Westside Wine Trail. Upon purchasing a ticket, participants will have the opportunity to select their preferred route, ensuring a personalized and memorable tasting journey.

Making this year’s Cheers to Cheese even better is the additions of the two newest Westside Wine Trail members: Frind Estate Winery and Tender Hope Winery.

Guests will spend their afternoons savouring a curated selection of two premium wines meticulously paired with two delectable cheeses at each of the four wineries on their chosen route.

For those travelling from out of town or seeking a relaxing staycation, the Westside Wine Trail’s accommodation partners are offering special packages. Guests are encouraged to book with A View to Remember B&B, The Cove Lakeside Resort, TownePlace Suites or Fairfield Inn & Suites for a complete wine country getaway.

Cheers to Cheese is similar to three other events Westside Wine Trail holds each year—Sip or Treat, Sip into the Season, and Sip With Your Sweetheart—but it stands on its own. The immersive tasting experience celebrates the harmony between wine and cheese while showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship of local wineries and cheese producers.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate spring in style with Cheers to Cheese on Westside Wine Trail. Purchase your tickets today to secure your place on this unforgettable tasting adventure.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cheers to Cheese website here.

