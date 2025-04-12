Plenty of fun challenges bring community together at Seoulful Convenience

Photo: Seoulful Convenience

There is always something fun happening at Seoulful Convenience.

The next big event for the downtown Kelowna store, which sells Korean food and lets visitors experience the country’s unique culture, is the third Buldak Spicy Chicken Noodles Challenge. The goal of the contest is to devour a bowl of carbo buldak ramen in less than five minutes—without drinking anything—and then post the glorious moment on social media with the designated hash tag to complete the challenge. Anyone who finishes gets a free drink on the spot, and then if they finish a short survey they will also receive a pair of buldak ramen packages.

The competition will take place on Sunday, April 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Seoulful Convenience, which is located on Ellis Street between Lawrence and Leon avenues, and anyone 16 years of age or older is invited to tackle the challenge.

The deadline to register for the Buldak Spicy Chicken Noodles Challenge is 7 p.m. on Wednesday (April 16). You can sign up here.

Seoulful Convenience features all kinds of Korean products, including ready-to-cook dishes, sauces and ingredients. More than 80% of its customers are non-Koreans who are interested in K culture.

The store’s owners, Dave Park and Lucy Joo, do a great job of getting the community involved, with events like the Buldak Spicy Chicken Noodles Challenge, kimchi making nights—the next one is in June—and the recent Ultimate Dalgona Challenge. Contestants had to carve out a shape from the thin, brittle candy using a needle or a small pointed tool. The goal was to extract the shape without breaking it. The activity was made popular in the Netflix hit series Squid Games.

In addition to ramen, Seoulful Convenience serves a wide range of traditional Korean dishes and snacks, such as tteokbokki (Korean spicy rice cakes), iconic winter treats like bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry) and hoppang (steamed buns), as well as Korean-style hot dogs and even pizza.

This store is a great option for those seeking an affordable and quick meal or snack, offering a taste of Korea in the heart of Kelowna’s downtown.

You can follow Seoulful Convenience on Instagram, and don’t forget to register for the Buldak Spicy Chicken Noodles Challenge here.

