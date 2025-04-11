Triple Crown Raffle: Support conservation and win big

Photo: Contributed

Are you ready for the fishing adventure of a lifetime? What about a brand new ATV or $10,000 in cold, hard cash? The Triple Crown Raffle from Hunters of BC offers an unparallelled opportunity to win one of three incredible prizes:

1. World-class fishing trip at the Queen Charlotte Lodge on Haida Gwaii

The winner will enjoy a round trip from Vancouver to one of the most pristine fishing destinations in the Pacific, promising both thrilling catches and tranquil scenery. They will be aboard the MV Driftwood, a unique floating lodge that boasts stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

The package includes the use of an unguided fishing boat, allowing you to pursue trophy salmon and halibut at your leisure. All meals and beverages are provided, featuring gourmet dining to complement your day on the water.

The all-inclusive experience, valued at more than $12,000, also covers premium fishing gear, tackle, and all taxes and fees, ensuring a seamless adventure with no hidden costs.

Photo: Contributed

2. 2024 Suzuki King Quad package

For those who prefer land adventures, the Triple Crown Raffle offers a 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 500XP, a leading ATV built to conquer rugged terrain with ease. The KingQuad 500XP, with power steering, boasts bold styling and performance that stands out in the world of sports-utility quads. Valued at approximately $14,500, this ATV promises to elevate the outdoor experience for its new owner.

3. $10,000 cash

Who doesn’t love cash?

Win early bird prizes

There are even more chances to win, as Hunters for BC has added several cash prizes to increase your chances of winning.

• Early Bird 1 — Enter before May 21 for a chance to win the first early bird prize draw of your choice: $5,000 travel gift certificate from Emerald Travel (valid for one year from draw date) or $3,000 cash.

• Early Bird 2 — Enter before July 23 for a chance to win the second early bird prize of $2,500 cash.

Don’t forget your 50/50 tickets

Hunters for BC is running a 50/50 raffle alongside this raffle. Make sure to purchase your 50/50 tickets for even more chances to win. Current sales are nearing $2,000 and climbing every day.

50/50 tickets are:

• 3 for $20

• 10 for $50

• 25 for $100

Support conservation and win big

The Triple Crown Raffle is an initiative that raises funds to support wildlife and conservation efforts in B.C. Proceeds from your ticket purchase go to support the Pennask Habitat Enhancement Project, Eneas Mule Deer Mortality Study and Chronic Wasting Disease Education Program.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast passionate about adventure, this is your chance to claim the ultimate prize package while supporting conservation efforts in the province.

Tickets for the Triple Crown Raffle are available now, but you will need to hurry, as only a limited number is being sold. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning this extraordinary experience.

Raffle tickets are:

• 1 for $20

• 3 for $50

• 10 for $100

• 30 for $200

The deadline is midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, so don’t wait. Secure your entry today for your chance to embark on the hunt of a lifetime.

Visit Hunters for BC to learn more and purchase your tickets. Don’t miss this chance to take part in B.C.’s most exciting outdoor raffle and contribute to vital conservation efforts.

Support conservation. Win awesome prizes. Enter the Triple Crown Raffle today.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.