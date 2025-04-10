No shortage of cool and trendy businesses to enjoy on Kelowna's Ellis Street

Contributed

Each week Downtown Discoveries will shine the spotlight on a handful of unique, local businesses that help make downtown Kelowna a vibrant and exceptional destination. From quaint boutiques and gourmet eateries to essential services and exciting activities, readers will discover the passion and creativity behind the small business owners who bring the community to life. Downtown Discoveries, supported by Downtown Kelowna Association, provides locals and visitors alike with the inspiration to explore all that downtown Kelowna has to offer.

Ellis Street is in the heart of Kelowna’s vibrant cultural district, including a trio of businesses that are redefining downtown cool with their unique and engaging offerings. Each establishment, driven by passion and a flair for the unique, invites locals and visitors alike to experience something distinctively charming.

At Rio Branner Milliner & Merchant, visitors are greeted by the vibrant personality of Rio Branner, a skilled milliner with a penchant for the theatrical. Branner’s shop is an emporium of creativity where Kentucky Derby-esque hats and dainty fascinators come to life.

“Kelowna needed—and the Okanagan, for that matter—needed to have this kind of selection of hats,” Branner said. “It’s really awesome to help people find their hats. People who don’t like hats, they’ll find their hats here, because we can find the right type of hat. Everybody fits and suits a different hat.”

Just a few steps away is the Little Boutique on Ellis, where owner Linda Smith curates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Smith’s boutique is a reflection of her lifelong love for quaint shops and unique collections.

“It’s just my little thing that I try and create, so that when people come in they feel good and they like the music,” Smith says. “Maybe they like what I'm selling, and I have the rapport with the public, which is my number one thing.”

Completing the trio is Revelry Food+Music Hub, described by marketing co-ordinator Tyler Marr as the “Swiss Army knife of venues” in Kelowna. Whether it's for a wedding, a corporate event, or a casual night out, Revelry offers an ideal setting that combines gourmet dining with live entertainment.

“You’re able to come in, and you can have a full dinner and a show,” Marr says. “You don’t have to go out somewhere first. You can come in here and have a beautiful meal that’s made by our absolutely amazing chef. There truly is something for everybody here, and we like to say we truly are licensed for fun.”

So whether it’s finding the perfect hat, enjoying a unique shopping experience or indulging in a night of food and music, Ellis Street promises memorable moments for all.

More information can be found on the Rio Branner Milliner & Merchant, Little Boutique on Ellis and Revelry Food+Music Hub can be found on their websites.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.