Dearborn Ford plays pivotal philanthropic role in Kamloops community

Photo: Contributed

Dearborn Ford in Kamloops isn’t just another car dealership. Over the years, it has become an integral part of the community, known not only for its excellent customer service but also for the genuine care they show toward their clients, their employees and their neighbours. It’s a place where transactions aren’t just about selling cars—they’re about creating lasting relationships and giving back to the community.

The story of Dearborn Ford’s positive impact on Kamloops began many years ago when the dealership was first established. The company’s mission was clear: to provide high-quality vehicles and excellent service while fostering a strong sense of trust and camaraderie in the city. Over time, it became evident that Dearborn Ford wasn’t simply a business looking to make a profit; they were committed to being a source of support for the people of Kamloops.

One of the most heartwarming examples of their community involvement occurred during a particularly difficult winter season. Kamloops, with its scenic mountain views and cold winters, can be a tough place for residents during the colder months, particularly for those who are struggling financially. During this time, Dearborn Ford launched an initiative to collect and donate winter coats to local families in need. The dealership created a drop-off centre in their showroom, encouraging customers, staff and local businesses to contribute gently used winter coats, gloves and scarves. The response from the community was overwhelming.

Employees at Dearborn Ford were seen sorting through the donated items, making sure each one was clean and ready to go. It wasn’t just the customers who took part; many of the dealership’s staff members personally donated their own winter wear to help out. The dealership then distributed the coats to local shelters and families, making sure no one had to go without the warmth they needed during the harsh winter months.

The dealership’s charitable spirit didn’t stop there. Over the years, it has continued to host and sponsor numerous events aimed at supporting local causes. Whether it’s providing sponsorship for community sports teams or organizing charity fundraisers for local hospitals and food banks, Dearborn Ford has consistently used its platform to give back.

One of its most significant partnerships is with Royal Inland Hospital. Dearborn Ford has been an active participant in efforts to raise money for the hospital, a vital resource for the Kamloops area. The dealership’s staff volunteers their time to help with fundraising initiatives, contributing to a variety of campaigns and events aimed at supporting health-care services in the region. This partnership goes beyond just a financial donation; it’s about the hands-on involvement of the dealership’s team, working alongside hospital staff and other community members to raise awareness and funds for such an important cause.

Dearborn Ford also plays a prominent role in the annual Radiothon, an event that raises funds for the hospital each year. The dealership’s employees volunteer their time to help with the event, and they’ve become a familiar presence on the broadcast, lending their support to this crucial fundraiser. Whether answering phones or organizing donations, the team’s participation in the Radiothon has had a direct, positive impact on the success of the event and, in turn, on the well-being of the community.

Photo: Contributed

Additionally, Dearborn Ford is a regular at many local events throughout the year. It sets up pop-up tents at community gatherings, sporting events and festivals, providing free giveaways and swag to attendees. These small acts of kindness have helped strengthen the bond between the dealership and the people of Kamloops. Whether it’s a branded T-shirt, a keychain or something as simple as a cup of coffee, Dearborn Ford’s presence at these events is a reminder that they care about the people who support them.

The dealership’s commitment to the community also extends to its sponsorship of local sports teams and participation in charity drives. For example, during the holiday season, Dearborn Ford organizes food and toy drives, encouraging both customers and staff to contribute to local families in need. The dealership’s efforts often result in massive donations to Kamloops food banks and shelters, ensuring the holiday season is a little brighter for those who need it most.

Beyond their charitable efforts, Dearborn Ford has earned a reputation for its exceptional customer service. It’s not uncommon for clients to return year after year, not just because they’re in need of a new vehicle but because they trust the people at Dearborn Ford. The dealership’s staff members are always ready to go the extra mile to make sure customers are satisfied. Whether it’s finding the perfect vehicle or providing detailed advice on vehicle maintenance, the team is committed to making every customer’s experience smooth and enjoyable.

But it’s the personal connections that truly set Dearborn Ford apart. Many customers have shared stories of how the staff at Dearborn Ford became more than just car salespeople; they became trusted advisors and even friends. One customer shared how they had been struggling with the decision of whether to buy a new vehicle or hold off for a while. The staff at Dearborn Ford took the time to listen to their concerns, providing honest, helpful advice without any pressure to make a purchase. In the end, the customer decided to wait a little longer before upgrading, but they returned to Dearborn Ford when the time was right, knowing they would be treated with respect and care.

For many people in Kamloops, Dearborn Ford is not just a place to buy a car; it’s a place that feels like home. It’s a dealership where you can walk in and feel welcomed by familiar faces, where you can trust that the people you’re working with have your best interests at heart. It’s a business that has grown with Kamloops and has become a cornerstone of the community, one act of kindness at a time.

As Kamloops continues to grow and evolve, Dearborn Ford remains a constant presence in the community, proving that businesses can be a force for good. The story of Dearborn Ford is one of compassion, dedication and genuine care, and it’s one that continues to inspire all who come into contact with the dealership. Whether you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just looking for a place to feel connected, Dearborn Ford is a shining example of how businesses can positively impact the lives of those they serve.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.