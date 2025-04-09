Connects Wireless always has someone in your corner for your wireless needs

Photo: Contributed

In today’s world, we use our phones for work, to keep tabs on our children and to make sure our business is running smoothly. Now imagine a few days where you didn’t have one.

With Connects Wireless, having someone in your corner will assure you this will never happen.

As a locally owned and operated Bell authorized dealer with multiple locations across the province, including the Okanagan, Kootenay and Lower Mainland regions, Connects Wireless invites customers to experience transparent and reliable service. When you visit any of their stores, you can expect clear, straightforward advice without any hidden costs or surprises.

Connects Wireless offers personalized, unbiased guidance, whether you’re an individual looking for a straightforward phone plan, a family managing multiple phone lines or a business needing a scalable solution.

“Our process is designed with the customer in mind,” owner Shawn Gauba says. “Often, customers find themselves paying unexpectedly higher rates, and that’s not what we believe in. We work to ensure that what you see is what you get.”

Thanks to its independent ownership, Connects Wireless provides unbiased, personalized guidance on wireless plans and devices, catered to all customers from the single user, family plans and businesses of all sizes: small, medium and enterprise. This commitment to honest service means that whether you’re shopping for a new plan or exploring the latest devices, you’re treated like a VIP from the moment you walk in.

The flagship store is located in Kelowna at the corner of Springfield and Spall, right across from Sonic Wash. Additional locations in Salmon Arm, Nelson, Castlegar, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Squamish and Langley ensure that quality service is never far away.

At Connects Wireless, elite customer care is paramount, even if it means advising customers to wait for a better deal rather than rushing into a purchase.

“Sometimes we turn away business to ensure our customers receive the proper advice and a plan that truly fits their needs, often time during a time where promotions start,” Gauba says.

Beyond exceptional service, Connects Wireless offers exclusive discounts for students and employees of major organizations such as the B.C. government, health care and the RCMP.

With a focus on building lasting relationships, Gauba, recently recognized as one of the 2025 BC Business 30 Under 30 winners, ensures that every customer has a dedicated representative ready to provide expert guidance and support. This mindset is a reason why Connects Wireless is not only rooted in community values but is also recognized for forward-thinking leadership.

For anyone tired of the impersonal vibe of big-box wireless providers, Connects Wireless is a solid, locally grounded alternative where honest advice, real relationships and top-notch service are the norm.

To check out the latest plans and devices, visit the Connects Wireless website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.