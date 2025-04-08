Road 13 Vineyards open for the season once again and ready to welcome one and all

Photo: Contributed

One of Canada’s top wineries, Road 13 Vineyards, has reopened its doors and is inviting guests to discover first-hand the experiences and craftsmanship that have earned it national acclaim.

Ranked sixth at the 2023 WineAlign National Wine Awards, Road 13 Vineyards believes wholeheartedly in the “All About the Dirt” philosophy that great wines begin in the vineyard. Visitors can experience this through a series of seated tastings and vineyard tours, where the vineyard’s Rhone varietals and blends take centre stage.

For those seeking an organic wine tasting journey, the brand new Seasonal Selections features four standout wines that capture the essence of the region. Additionally, The Cave at Road 13 offers an exclusive, customizable experience that includes a vineyard tour and a taste of the prestigious John Oliver Selection portfolio.

This season also marks the return of The Wienery, a beloved food truck offering gourmet all-beef hot dogs from ethically raised animals on local farms. Stop by every other Friday, starting April 18, to pair this delicacy with a glass of Road 13 wine.

Guests can look forward to exciting new wine releases alongside signature Rhone varietals and blends, as well as a distinguished Chenin Blanc crafted from vines over 50 years old. Each selection reflects Road 13’s deep commitment to exceptional viticulture.

Book your seat for a tasting or an experience on its website here. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday.

For those unable to travel, Road 13 also offers shipping directly to your door, ensuring everyone can enjoy a taste of the vineyard from the comfort of their home.

More information about Road 13 Vineyards can be found on its website here.

