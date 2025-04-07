Yellow Brick Road Experience coming to four Okanagan cities in May

Contributed

You might hear Sad Songs.

You might hear Your Song.

No matter which songs are on the set list, you will definitely be singing along like never before when LMS Entertainment brings Yellow Brick Road Experience to the Okanagan next month.

The show, which is a tribute to Sir Elton John, will bring to life some of his most iconic songs, including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer and Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting. The man who plays the role of Elton, Andrew Johns, is known for his electrifying stage presence and spot-on renditions of the legend’s classics. He will perform alongside a dynamic nine-piece band that will make it feel like you are attending an actual Elton John concert.

“This is one of the best tribute shows you will see," LMS Entertainment founder Mike Schell says. "Close your eyes and you will be transported back to the classic Elton era."

Yellow Brick Road Experience will be performed in four Okanagan communities over a three-week span this spring. The first will be held on Sunday, May 4, at Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by a stop in Kamloops at Sagebrush Theatre on Thursday, May 8. The tour continues on Friday, May 16, in Oliver at Frank Venables Theatre and then concludes on Saturday, May 24, at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Adding to the nostalgia will be two powerhouse background female singers and a stunning horn section, and the 50-piece Naramata Community Choir will pack even more punch to the Oliver, Kelowna and Vernon shows.

The stage will light up with dazzling costume changes and a performance that promises not only to entertain but also to transport audiences through the decades of Elton John’s storied career.

Schell co-created Yellow Brick Road Experience with Johns three years ago, and it has been such a smashing success that it is now booking shows across the world.

Don’t Go Breaking (Your) Heart by missing out on the Yellow Brick Road Experience, and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down without securing your spot at this spectacular tribute to one of the greats in music history.

More information about Yellow Brick Road Experience can be found on its website here.

Photo: LMS Entertainment

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.