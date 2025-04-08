UBCO co-op students can help your business

Photo: Contributed

Reimagine the possibilities: Why Okanagan businesses should hire UBC Okanagan co-op students

The Okanagan region is built on innovation, collaboration, and a deep connection to the stunning natural landscape. Whether it’s the thriving tech sector, renowned wineries, or growing sustainability initiatives, local businesses understand the value of fresh ideas and new perspectives. That’s where UBC Okanagan’s Interdisciplinary Co-op Program comes in.

Hiring a co-op student isn’t just about filling a short-term role—it’s about investing in the next generation of talent while gaining access to motivated, skilled individuals eager to make an impact. UBC Okanagan’s co-op students bring a unique blend of book smarts and street smarts, ready to apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Here’s why local business should consider hiring one and how easy the process can be.

Why hire a co-op student?

Co-op students offer businesses a cost-effective way to bring in fresh perspectives, new energy, and innovative problem-solving skills. Employers who hire students often report increased creativity and efficiency in their workplace.

As one Okanagan employer put it: “I noticed that co-op students consider the job as a learning opportunity, not just regular work. That allows them to stay both efficient and creative.”

Students, in turn, gain hands-on experience that enhances their learning, preparing them for meaningful careers after graduation. By providing a student with an opportunity, you’re helping shape the workforce of the future while gaining immediate value in your business.

A success story: From the classroom to the winery

For businesses wondering what kind of impact a co-op student can have, look no further than Brooklyn Becker, a UBC Okanagan biochemistry student who secured a co-op position at Frind Estate Winery in West Kelowna.

“Everything depends on what the winemaker needs that day,” Becker explains. “We could be sampling wines, analyzing soil samples, or running lab tests during harvest. It’s a fast-paced environment, but no amount of class time could replicate the hands-on skills I’ve learned at Frind.”

She gained invaluable experience, developed professional connections, and worked on cutting-edge research related to smoke taint in grapes, an issue critical to the local wine industry. The experience opened doors she never anticipated.

“For students, I think these skills will help in every area of life—whether it’s studies, graduate work, or future careers,” Becker says. “I’m really glad I decided to go into co-op.”

How to hire a UBC Okanagan co-op student

Hiring a UBC Okanagan co-op student is a seamless way to bring fresh ideas, specialized skills, and driven professionals into your team. The streamlined process ensures you find the right candidate with minimal effort. Here’s how:

Create a compelling job posting—Use the job description template to create a strong, engaging listing. Need assistance? The co-op program office is there to help you attract top student talent.

Post with ease—Email your posting to [email protected] and it will take care of the rest. Prefer to post directly? Here is a link to the co-op job board.

Review applications quickly—After the application deadline, the office will send you a curated list of eligible applicants. You can schedule interviews directly or have the office coordinate them for you.

Hire with confidence—Once you've selected a candidate, notify the co-op team. The office can contact the student on your behalf or support you in connecting with them directly.

Onboard seamlessly—The co-op office will support a smooth start through work permit guidance, onboarding resources and regular check-ins for you and your co-op hire.

Create your own co-op opportunity—Not sure how to create a co-op position that fits your business needs? The co-op office can help you design a customized opportunity, just like Brooklyn Becker’s role at Frind Estate Winery. After attending a UBC Okanagan research talk, Becker connected with a professor who introduced her to contacts at Frind Estate Winery. With support from the co-op office, they tailored a role that aligned with her interests. As the winery’s first-ever co-op student, she played a key role in research that benefits the Okanagan wine industry.

Get started today

Whether you’re in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health sciences, technology, tourism or the growing clean energy sector, co-op students bring valuable skills and fresh perspectives to your business.

For more details about hiring a co-op student, visit UBC Okanagan’s co-op website or contact [email protected] today. You can also sign up to the newsletter to receive monthly updates.

