YMCA seeking early childhood educator for two new Penticton child-care centres

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC will be opening two new child-care centres in Penticton over the next 12 months or so.

It therefore needs early childhood educators to work in those facilities, and it wants potential employees to know the benefits of working for the YMCA are plentiful and rewarding.

The organization ensures educators receive substantial support, extensive training, and adequate time for personal and professional growth, creating an ideal work-life balance.

“The YMCA is one of the largest not-for-profit providers of early learning and child care in Canada,” YMCA child care general manager Valene Johnson says. “The Y continuously adapts to meet the needs of our communities.

“Currently, child-care waitlists pose a barrier for many families. We are excited to be opening two new child care centres in Penticton this year and early next. These new centres will allow more children to access care and create new employment opportunities for ECEs in our community.”

Choosing a career with the YMCA means embarking on a path that offers a competitive starting salary of at least $27 per hour, including wage enhancements for certified ECEs. The YMCA provides comprehensive support on every shift, allowing for professional development and administrative duties, which enhances flexibility in work schedules.

Opportunities for advancement in supervisory and management roles are also plentiful at each centre, promising significant career progression.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the benefits package is remarkably generous. It includes professional development hours during work time, three weeks of paid vacation, wellness days, family wellness days, annual wage increases, a pension plan and so much more. Educators also enjoy priority child-care placement for their families and support children's development using the evidence-based Playing to Learn curriculum.

Recognized as one of Canada’s top employers, the YMCA offers a career that is not only rewarding but also rich with opportunities to grow professionally in a supportive and inclusive environment. If you are enthusiastic, dedicated and passionate about early childhood education, the YMCA is the perfect place to advance your career.

Learn more about the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and its employment opportunities by visiting its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.