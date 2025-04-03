Deadline for Choices Lottery coming up quickly, and you do not want to miss it

Contributed

If you do not yet have a ticket for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2025 Choices Lottery, you are cutting it way too close.

Last year’s lottery sold out early, and this year’s version is already more than 90% sold out. The deadline is only a few days away, as you have until Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. to secure your chance at a life-altering moment.

The most coveted prizes are the 10 Dream Home packages, each presenting an idyllic lifestyle. These homes are located in some of the most picturesque areas of the province, including Kelowna, West Kelowna and Big White. Alternatively, winners may opt for a $2.3 million tax-free cash prize, offering substantial financial freedom.

The Grand Prize homes themselves are nothing short of luxurious.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Kelowna home, which is in Trailhead at the Ponds, is part of a package that includes $70,000 in furnishings, a 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, $75,000 from Travel Best Bets, gas and groceries for a year, and $400,000 in cash.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom West Kelowna home will be found at The Waterfront at Westrich Bay, which offers stunning views of downtown Kelowna across Okanagan Lake. Other goodies in this package are a 2025 BMW, a 2025 ATX boat, gas and groceries for a year, and $200,000 cash.

The third Okanagan touch is a unique one. The Grand Prize winner could choose the package that includes a Big White ski villa as well as a condo in Langley. The villa features three bedrooms, a flex area and three bathrooms, giving you the ability to hit the slopes and then, at the end of the day, slip into the hot tub on the back deck. The rest of the package includes a 2025 Ford Escape, a 2025 Hyundai, $50,000 for furniture, gas and groceries for a year, and $700,000 in cash.

Each of the Grand Prizes is worth more than $2.6 million—and the largest package this year, featuring a 4,385 square-foot South Surrey home, is worth more than $2.8 million.

If that weren’t enough, there is also the 50/50 Plus jackpot to pursue. It has already climbed past the $2.5 million mark and could reach heights of $2.7 million or more. That wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize at all.

“By purchasing a Choices Lottery ticket, you’re advancing pediatric research and care at BC Children’s Hospital,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry says. “Seventy percent of researchers at our hospital are also clinicians, which allows them to quickly translate discoveries from the lab to the bedside.

“Your support empowers them to pursue bold ideas, deliver world-class treatments and offer hope to children and families across BC, the Yukon and beyond.”

Time is of the essence. To make sure you have a chance to win one of the stunning Grand Prize homes or millions of dollars, act sooner rather than later.

You can purchase your tickets for the 2025 Choices Lottery here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.