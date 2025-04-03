Highstreet adds second building to its popular Ascent development

Photo: Contributed

After the overwhelming success of Alpha, the first building at Ascent, Highstreet is bringing even more to love with this weekend’s opening of Bravo.

Get your first look at Ascent’s second building. We’re opening the brand new Presentation Centre and Showhomes in Bravo. Tour the new showhomes this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

More to love

Bravo brings 64 brand-new move-in-ready homes to the Kelowna’s desirable Upper Mission neighbourhood. From stylish studios to spacious three-bedroom condos, you get more space and more value than the competition.

Ascent is the Okanagan’s best-selling condo community, and for good reason. With spacious layouts, unbeatable value and a prime location in the Upper Mission, Ascent delivers more of everything that homebuyers want.

Size matters

At Ascent, you don’t have to compromise on space. Compared to other new wood-frame condos in Kelowna, Ascent offers significantly larger floorplans, ensuring you have more room to live, work and play.

Take the Syrah two-bedroom condo as an example. While the average new two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Kelowna is around 790 square-feet, the Syrah floorplan offers 960 to 970 square-feet. That’s 23% more space!

More space. More value. More reasons to buy now

“The Syrah starts at $469,900, which is incredible value for any brand-new two-bedroom condo in Kelowna” says Darcy Nyrose with Nyrose & Associates RE/MAX Kelowna. “And, at approximately 970 square-feet, ours are bigger.”

Quality inside

“Highstreet homes are synonymous with quality. Quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and spacious floorplans are standard. They’re also carbon-free and include double the new home warranty,” Nyrose adds.

Furthermore, the community clubhouse is packed with value-added perks. The fully-equipped gym makes it easy to work-out and stay in shape. There’s also a games area, beautiful kitchen and plenty of spaces to relax or entertain family and friends.

The Upper Mission’s only condo community

Located in Kelowna’s desirable Upper Mission area, Ascent combines everyday convenience with the peace-and-quiet and easy-access to recreation that this sought-after hillside community is known for.

Why settle for less when you can get more at Ascent? Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of Kelowna’s best-selling new condo community, in the brand new, newly released Bravo building.

Register at AscentKelowna.ca to keep up to date with releases, prices and the community. Or, visit the new Presentation Centre and Showhomes at 105-1111 Frost Road Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

