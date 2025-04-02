Downtown Discoveries highlights enticing Cuban and Indian restaurants

Sponsored Content

There are two standout restaurants in downtown Kelowna that are all about the exotic tastes of faraway lands.

Soul de Cuba Cafe and Tiffin India’s Fresh Kitchen not only offer distinctive flavours but also embody the spirit of community and innovation that defines Kelowna’s dining landscape.

Soul de Cuba Cafe has been a staple in Kelowna for 15 years, providing a slice of Cuban culture right in the city’s centre. Cesar Hernandez, the owner, infuses his passion for Cuban culinary traditions into every dish.

“Our cuisine is basically modelled on homemade food with a lot of Cuban influence,” Hernandez says. “We have unique dishes that you cannot find in another restaurant in Kelowna.”

The cafe, which is located at 1169 Sunset Dr., at ground level of One Water Street, boasts unique dishes unavailable anywhere else in Kelowna, drawing both Cubans and locals alike.

Hernandez appreciates the support from the local community, which has been instrumental in sustaining his business over the years.

“I have a lot of customers who are local people,” Hernandez says. “They are a big support to us and have been helping me through all those years.”

Just a few doors down, at 1193 Sunset Dr., Tiffin India’s Fresh Kitchen is a newer addition to the downtown area that will celebrate its third anniversary in December.

Owner Joti Dhanju has crafted a menu that offers a wide array of Indian flavours, catering to both aficionados and newcomers to Indian cuisine. Recognizing Kelowna’s significant vegan community, Dhanju introduced a vegan butter chicken that has become a standout dish.

“We offer a great variety for those who maybe haven’t had the chance to try different flavours throughout the region of India,” Dhanju says.

The restaurant’s location near the waterfront adds to Tiffin’s charm, placing it in the heart of Kelowna’s hustle and bustle.

“It’s really beautiful to see all the families on the streets having fun,” Dhanju says. “We have a great location, pretty close to the waterfront, so it’s always very vibrant and fast paced. And we love to see all the smiling people.”

Find more information on their websites about Soul de Cuba Cafe and Tiffin India’s Fresh Kitchen.

