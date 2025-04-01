Craft Culture's Kelowna Spring Market returns for 11th year

Photo: Contributed

Spring is in the air and the Kelowna Spring Market is returning for an 11th year.

The market, a popular destination for many Central Okanagan residents over the years, will go April 5-6 at Kelowna Curling Club, located at 551 Recreation Avenue. It will feature more than 135 local artisans and makers, showcasing unique offerings, including handcrafted jewelry, pottery, body care items, home decor, gourmet food and unique gifts.

Photo: Contributed

According to organizer Karalyn Lockhart of Craft Culture, the market provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase unique handmade products, wander through the aisles of one-of-a-kind wares and experience a truly special event.

“The market has become a real tradition for many people,” said Lockhart, adding even if someone has been to the market before, they will find new vendors and stunning new products this year.

“Come and make an afternoon of it,” she says.

Each year, organizers take special care to select high-quality vendors and craftsmanship to ensure visitors have access to the best products. Lockhart praised the mix of loyal and new vendors who contribute to the market’s success.

She said the market features Canadian-made items and food and is an ideal way to help support local artisans.

Attendees are advised to allow at least a couple of hours to see all that the market has to offer. The Curling Cub’s restaurant will be open during the market hours—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6—so you can grab lunch while there.

This year, in addition to more than 40 vendor-donated door prizes, a $1,000 Visa gift card will be awarded to one lucky attendee. To enter the online draw, simply attend the market and complete a ballot. Also, each morning, the first 50 attendees in line will be given swag bags filled with vendor goodies and samples.

Later in the month, Penticton will also host a Spring Market April 26-27 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Admission is $5 per person at the door for each event, with children 15 and under enjoying free entry.

For a full list of vendors and more details about both markets, visit craftculture.ca or see the event's Facebook page here.

