Kelowna's first hemp-insulated home

At first glance, 278 Summer Wood Drive in Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood looks like a regular house.

But the 3,247-square-foot, five-bedroom plus legal suite home is special. Among the many energy-saving features it includes is a unique feature in Kelowna, hemp insulation. It is a natural plant-based product that not only lowers the carbon footprint of the building’s construction but also helps improve the air quality in the home and helps regulate moisture formed by condensation. If you look at the whole life cycle of hemp insulation, it is a carbon negative material.

According to Johanna Eger, marketing manager for Wilden, the lower embodied carbon, moisture-regulating properties and elimination of the toxins found in traditional fibreglass insulation, all make for more comfortable living.

She said the decision to include hemp insulation came from a challenge to build an energy efficient home with a lower carbon footprint.

“At Wilden, our CEO wants to be proactive and try new things,” said Eger. “We like to be on the leading edge when it comes to sustainable building practices.”

The Wilden home is built to the Step 5 standard of the B.C. building Step Code (the highest ranking) and includes features like being net-zero ready and using an air-source heat pump as its main source for heating. It also has a small gas furnace backup.

In addition to the increased living comfort, hemp insulation also gives the home the benefits of a healthier and bio-degradable insulation product, one that has a long life and can help future-proof the home.

“We want to set an example with this home of what can be done,” said Eger.

The house also includes a one-bedroom legal suite and a number of energy efficient systems, including a heat pump water heater, triple-paned windows and overall excellent airtightness to ensure occupants enjoy a peaceful and cozy environment throughout every season, all while lowering energy bills.

The home is located just 10 minutes from downtown Kelowna and 15 minutes from the Kelowna International Airport and the UBC Okanagan campus.

A public open house will be held at the home on March 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Private showings can also be booked by contacting [email protected] or calling 250 762-2906.

