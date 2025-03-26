Digital research and consumer behaviour innovator presenting in Kelowna

Photo: LinkedIn

In today’s digital economy, the way consumers interact with brands has undergone a radical transformation. Gone are the days when consumers were passive recipients of marketing messages.

Today, the dynamic between brands and consumers is far more interactive and, importantly, personal. At the heart of this change is the rise of fandoms—engaged, passionate communities that wield considerable influence. These fandoms are not just passive participants; they are powerful market forces that can make or break a company’s success.

Understanding the power of fandoms is more important than ever for marketing managers, and there is no better opportunity to learn from a leading expert than at the free, upcoming event hosted by UBC Faculty of Management, which welcomes Robert V. Kozinets, an innovator in digital research and consumer behaviour. On March 28, from 5-6:30 p.m., Kozinets will be presenting Why Marketing Managers Need to Understand Fandom Studies at the Metro Hub, which is located at 1265 Ellis St., in downtown Kelowna.

Think Swiftie.

A fandom is more than just a group of people who like a particular brand, TV show, movie or product. It is a community built around shared interests, values and passions.

“Whether you’re a marketer looking to better engage with fan communities, or simply someone curious about the evolving dynamics of fandoms, this free event promises to offer practical knowledge and thought-provoking ideas,” says Dr. Annamma Joy, professor of marketing at UBC Faculty of Management.

“Dr. Kozinets is one of the leading scholars in fandom studies, and this event will provide insights into unlocking the full potential of fandom.”

Fandoms are characterized by deep connections extending beyond mere consumption to active engagement. Fans participate in creating content, discussing their interests and advocating for the object of their fandom.

The collective strength of these communities has been amplified by the digital age, where social media and online platforms have made it easier for like-minded individuals to connect, organize and create.

Fandoms are also remarkable at driving repeat engagement. Unlike traditional advertising, which can sometimes be ignored or tuned out, fandoms create a continuous conversation around a brand or product. The discussions that take place in fan communities—whether on Reddit, X or specialized forums—keep the product or brand in the spotlight. This constant engagement not only strengthens brand loyalty but also encourages consumer advocacy. A fan who feels a personal connection to a product is more likely to recommend it to others, which is why fandoms have such a profound impact on brand perception.

The influence of fandoms is no longer a fringe topic reserved for niche marketers. It is a critical area of study for any marketing manager looking to succeed in today’s media-saturated environment. As Kozinets, the pioneer of netnography, has pointed out, understanding the cultural dynamics of digital fan communities is essential for brands that want to navigate the new media economy effectively. Netnography, which applies ethnographic methods to the study of online communities, provides marketers with valuable insights into how fans interact with content, brands and each other.

During this event, Kozinets will dive deep into the cultural and emotional forces that drive fandoms, offering invaluable insights into how these communities shape modern consumer behaviour. As an author of Netnography Unlimited and co-author of Influencers, Kozinets has spent years studying the intersection of fandoms, marketing, and digital interaction. His expertise can help marketing professionals understand how to tap into the power of fandoms while navigating the complexities of digital engagement.

