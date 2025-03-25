Honour your heritage through film with a $20,000 production grant

Photo: Tim Banfield Dave Mai is a STORYHIVE alumni who shares stories from a Pan-Asian perspective.

When your heart beats seemingly in two places, your chest and your throat, the varied Okanagan terrain skimming past your feet (or skis) at a 95 km/h-plus flurry, is an exhilaration known to those in the speed flying community, an adrenalin-inducing extreme sport in the Okanagan Valley—the speed flying hub for Western Canada. And now, Dave Mai, adventure film producer and TELUS STORYHIVE alumni, has experienced the gripping rush (and fear), too.

“I got to do the first Canadian tandem speed riding,” Mai says. “It was really terrifying, but exhilarating.”

Mai, 36, is no stranger to embarking on adventures of a lifetime—he’s been actively creating epic sport documentaries for the past decade. Most recently, he produced the inspiring story Speed Flyer, a TELUS STORYHIVE project released in October 2023 on TELUS Optik TV, Stream+ and STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel. His documentary captures the thrill-seeking advanced discipline of paragliding, though with smaller wings, called speed wings, seen mostly through the eyes of Okanagan-based speed-wing pilot and associate producer, Sean Dillon.

“This story was particularly interesting for me to tell because it’s a new sport and hasn’t been told here in Canada,” Mai says. “I really wanted to capture this unique community (in my community) that has emerged in Western Canada.”

The project was produced for TELUS STORYHIVE’s Game Changers Documentary Edition and Mai credits STORYHIVE’s production funding grant and support for giving it legs: “It was the jumpstart I needed to really commit to the process and STORYHIVE definitely made it possible. For me, the storytelling aspect was the most valuable part of the mentorship, taking all these images and crafting a story around it in an attractive way.”

Your story. Your narrative. Honouring Pan-Asian heritage.

Contributed

If you are you a new or emerging Pan-Asian creative in B.C. or Alberta—or STORYHIVE alumni like Mai—and are passionate to use your voice and bring your story to life through your creative filmmaking, TELUS STORYHIVE wants to hear from you. No film production experience is necessary.

This could be your chance to be part of the highly anticipated inaugural Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition, the first edition in STORYHIVE’s history solely dedicated to Pan-Asian stories and voices.

This program is a reflection of the rich diversity of narratives from Pan-Asian creatives in Canada. STORYHIVE’s aim is to be inclusive of the breadth and depth of experiences of new and emerging filmmakers in B.C. and Alberta who are of Asian descent from across all regions of continental Asia.

Photo: Dave Mai Join Dave in applying for the STORYHIVE Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition on April 1.

“Representation is crucial in shaping cultural identity, especially for the Pan-Asian diaspora whose stories in Canada span multiple generations impacted by migration and cultural adaptation,” TELUS STORYHIVE program manager Kent Donguines says. “Our goal with this program is to uplift untapped unique voices and authentically portray the depth of Pan-Asian Canadian experiences that resonate across Western Canada and beyond.”

Adds Mai: “STORYHIVE has been a really inclusive and safe place for creators of all ethnicities and backgrounds to participate in. Especially in today’s media, it’s really important to include the diversity of storytellers and our community members.”

Mai reflects on the camaraderie that was cultivated within his STORYHIVE group, helping fuel his creativity. “It was inspiring to see all sorts of skill levels come together to create a piece of work that meant something to each individual. Because we’re a small town, I know a few other creators in the community and we’ve stayed connected; we like to reminisce about our STORYHIVE experience, and it’s always been positive.

“Since working with STORYHIVE, I’ve been able to create some meaningful pieces of work about our community, which has helped me gain a lot of recognition within the local area. Having these films circulate around the community has really bolstered my business presence.”

Mai shares his advice to creatives who are considering applying for the upcoming Pan-Asian Edition: “I can’t think of another program that can provide such an impactful launchpad for your project; STORYHIVE has been one of the most important platforms in my career. I encourage everyone to apply. It’s a very simple process and you have nothing to lose.”

Case in point. Mai is already in the works to apply for the Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition.

$20,000 production grant opportunity

Applications for the TELUS STORYHIVE Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition open on April 1, 2025, and the deadline is May 8, 2025.

If your story idea—fictional or non-fictional—is selected, you will receive $20,000 in production funding, training and professional mentorship in partnership with the National Screen Institute to produce a narrative short film or documentary. Additionally, exposure includes access to over one million new viewers on TELUS Optik TV, Stream+ and more than 162,000 subscribers on STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel. Refer to this program’s submission rules and frequently asked questions.

Join the Filmmaker Chat with Wesley Chan of Wong Fu Productions on March 27

Photo: Contributed

In the meantime, don't miss a special opportunity to join TELUS STORYHIVE for an exclusive Filmmaker Chat with Wesley Chan, co-founder of Wong Fu Productions, trailblazers in independent filmmaking and Pan-Asian storytelling.

From their early filmmaking days in 2003, before the launch of YouTube, to becoming a leading voice in Asian American culture, their storytelling has pioneered authentic portrayals of Pan-Asian stories. For more than 20 years, their work continues to inspire generations of storytellers. The conversation will cover everything from what drives Wong Fu Productions to keep creating to advice and words for emerging Pan-Asian filmmakers to find their voice and insights for the upcoming Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition.

The Filmmaker Chat will be moderated by Natasha Jung, founder, CEO and executive producer of Cold Tea Collective and a STORYHIVE alumni. Tune in March 27 from 4-5 p.m. PDT on TELUS Optik TV channel 9 and STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel. Register for the event here.

Applications for the TELUS STORYHIVE Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition open on April 1, 2025.

For more information on the Pan-Asian Storyteller Edition, visit storyhive.com.

