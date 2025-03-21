Okanagan Carpet Master will leave your patio and bathrooms sparkling

Photo: Contributed

Spring has arrived, which means it’s time to get cleaning.

Instead of just giving your patio furniture or vinyl deck a quick scrub, why not leave it to the professionals and get it done well? Kelowna’s Okanagan Carpet Master stands ready to assist with deep cleaning services for your home, boat, RV and more.

Its experts revitalize carpets, upholstery, mattresses, tile, grout and even outdoor furniture, giving them a fresh, new look.

Photo: Contributed

This is the ideal time to invite Okanagan Carpet Master into your home. There is no doubt your outdoor patio furniture and vinyl deck look a little worse for wear after a rough winter, having collected dirt, debris and even mould.

For patio furniture affected by the elements, Okanagan Carpet Master’s steam cleaning process restores cleanliness and comfort, ensuring your outdoor areas are inviting. Recognized by strata management, it also caters to apartments, condos and strata-managed properties, employing delicate, splash-less techniques for communal spaces.

In other words, let Okanagan Carpet Master do the hard work while you are enjoying other, more enjoyable spring activities. Then you get to enjoy your summer in a space that will feel refreshed and almost like it’s brand new.

And if Okanagan Carpet Master is at your home to clean your outdoors, it would make sense to have them clean those interior stains that bother you every time you look at them. The company can significantly impact your home’s appearance, offering grout renewing and sealing services to brighten discoloured or stained grout that will make your floors look new.

What sets Okanagan Carpet Master apart is its commitment to eco-friendly products. From deep cleaning your home’s interior to maintaining outdoor areas, its processes are safe for both the environment and your loved ones. All services include free deodorizing and sanitizing, leaving your spaces not only clean but also freshly scented.

To learn more about getting your home or business sparkling like never before, call Okanagan Carpet Master at (250) 258-7058 to schedule your cleaning or visit its website here.

You can also follow along on Instagram and Facebook for Okanagan Carpet Master’s latest updates, tips and promotions. The company is currently offering 10% off any upholstery or deck cleaning until May 31.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.