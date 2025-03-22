Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking diabetic participants for nerve pain study

Photo: Contributed

Do you suffer from chronic nerve pain due to diabetes?

If so, a study taking place in the Okanagan could lead to help in relieving that pain.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for individuals aged between 19 and 80, who are currently experiencing chronic nerve pain due to diabetes, to participate in an ongoing research study for an investigational product for the condition.

“Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is characterized by nerve pain affecting people’s feet and legs,” says Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “We are looking forward to contributing to research that may develop alternative therapies for people experiencing pain.”

The study is looking at the safety and effectiveness of a treatment that may be an option for those experiencing nerve pain symptoms due to diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

“If you have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and are interested in a research study for your chronic nerve pain, please contact our clinic to learn more about this study,” said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

The treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, say OCT officials and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or volunteer to participate, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.