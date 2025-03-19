Premier new Kelowna development, Eminence at Knox Mountain, offers resort-style amenities

Photo: Meridian Development

Eminence at Knox Mountain is a newly launched condominium development, boasting the legacy of Meridian Development’s quality. Situated in one of Kelowna’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, the development blends together nature, modern living and exceptional value. Just six minutes from the energy of downtown Kelowna and nestled in the serene beauty of Knox Mountain, Eminence offers a rare fusion of tranquility and modern urban convenience.

“Whenever we develop a property, in the aesthetic design, we always consider the surroundings and location, and so importantly, we have to be inspired by what we build, and we never build anything that we wouldn’t be proud to live in ourselves,” says the developer’s principal, Colleen Wilson.

This stunning new community features meticulously designed variations of one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom + den condominiums, with prices starting in the low $400,000s. The homes showcase high-quality construction and finishes, combining contemporary design with natural surroundings to create an inviting and elegant living space. From modern kitchens to spacious living areas, the interiors have been thoughtfully crafted to cater to both comfort and style.

“We are excited to be presenting Eminence, because the development speaks to the quality and luxury that Sotheby’s is synonymous with,” Realtor Chris Hyde says.

Eminence is more than just a place to live; it’s a lifestyle. Each building will showcase beautifully landscaped surroundings, direct access to the scenic hiking trails of Knox Mountain Park and an exclusive top-level terrace designed as a social retreat where residents of each phase can take in breathtaking views. This exceptional development boasts a range of resort-style amenities, set to be completed in the third phase. The clubhouse will feature a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a stylish lounge, complete with a relaxing outdoor pool and hot tub. These wellness-focused features provide residents with opportunities to unwind, stay active and enjoy the outdoors right at their doorstep.

Photo: Meridian Development Common area top-level viewing terrace, exclusive to each phase.

For added peace of mind, each unit comes with a comprehensive new home warranty plan, ensuring long-term protection for homeowners. Additionally, Eminence has been approved for the RBC Green Home Mortgage program, making it an excellent option for buyers looking for an eco-friendly, energy-efficient living environment.

Eminence’s Summit Building (Phase 1) is slated for completion in late spring or early summer 2025. With 80% sold there are still a few remaining condo opportunities for those needing a home with a quicker occupancy. In the highly anticipated Ridge Building (Phase 2), estimated completion is mid-2027, providing additional opportunities for future residents and investors to join this exceptional community.

With prices starting in the low $400,000s, Eminence at Knox Mountain offers exceptional value for those looking to live in one of Kelowna’s most desirable locations. Whether you’re drawn to the proximity to downtown without the concerns of downtown living, the breathtaking ambience of Knox Mountain or the array of resort-like amenities, Eminence presents a unique opportunity to experience elevated living in Kelowna.

“We are excited to present this first residential condominium project that we’re developing in Kelowna,” Wilson says. “We have built hotels and other projects in the city, and our executive team has vast experience in the development of residential condominiums in other markets, both in Canada and the U.S., including the greater Vancouver area and Vancouver Island.”

For more information, register at eminenceliving.ca/register or visit the presentation centre and show home. Feel free to drop by Saturday or Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., or Monday to Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at 630 Boynton Pl. You can also book a private tour at your convenience.

For more information about Meridian Development, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.