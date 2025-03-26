Court rules restrictive covenant not subject to 'remote' possibility of a future work

Photo: Scott Blake/Unsplash

If a property owner agrees to grant a restrictive covenant for a specific purpose, can that covenant be kept on title if there is only a "remote” possibility of the specific purpose being fulfilled?

That was a legal question Kelowna law firm Pushor Mitchell LLP recently successfully tackled on behalf of a client.

Photo: Pushor Mitchell LLP Lawyer Alison Memory

In a recent decision by the British Columbia Supreme Court (Watermark Developments Ltd. v Kelowna (City), 2024 BCSC 2188), Judge Briana Hardwick confirmed the City of Kelowna required more just than a hypothetical plan to build a road on 13 acres of land it did not own. The judge noted the property’s owner was restricted from building on the land for nearly 16 years.

In some ways, the decision provides much needed clarity to confirm a restrictive covenant, which may never be used, may not remain on title indefinitely, says the law firm. However, for property owners, the decision also highlights that a property owner may have to be patient to have such restrictive covenants removed.

The court decision is currently being appealed by the city to the British Columbia Court of Appeal.

