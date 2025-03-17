Kelowna Transmission and Auto Repair celebrates 25 years serving its customers and helping its community

Photo: Contributed The staff of Kelowna Transmission and Auto Repair

Kelowna Transmission and Auto Repair is celebrating 25 years in business this year, 25 years of not only fixing its customers' vehicles but also helping the community through its support for several worthwhile causes.

“It’s something that’s very important to us,” said Marcelle Hoiland, whose husband Ivar runs the business with their son Randy.

Supporting organizations such as the Central Okanagan Food Bank, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, the Kelowna Community Fridge project and the student food bank at UBC Okanagan’s Kelowna campus over the years, the company has demonstrated its desire to give back to the community.

“I feel that as we do well, we want to help the community do well too,” said Marcelle.

Known for her readiness to help people in need, Hoiland said she cannot pass a homeless person on the street without trying to help them.

Whether that is donating to an organization helping those in need in the community, sponsoring events, organizing Christmas turkey drives or, in the case of the community fridge, stocking it with food, the folks at KelownaTransmission and Auto Repair have been there to help over the years.

“It’s something that’s also very important to me personally,” says Marcelle. "I genuinely believe in helping people.”

When it comes to automotive repair, the business is also there for its customers.

Started in 2000 when Ivar Hoiland left Kelowna's Orchard Ford, where he worked as a transmission technician for seven years after moving to Kelowna in 1993 from Grand Prairie, the first location for the business was a small shop on Leathead Road in Kelowna.

Originally called Kelowna Transmission and Driveline, the business changed its name as the number of requests for other automotive repairs, beyond transmission work, came in.

In 2006, the family-owned and operated business moved to its current, 6,000-square-foot shop on Neave Court in the north end of the city.

The busy shop, which credits its success to the skill of its technicians, a well-earned reputation for excellent work, value for money and word-of-mouth recommendations, sees a lot of repeat customers. As a result, it has become one of the top transmission and general repair shops in the city.

Coming off its busiest year yet in 2024, the shop is staffed by an experienced group of red seal technicians including Ivar Hoiland, Matt Fischer and Teegan Chamberlain. Also included in the staff are second-year apprentice Katia Hartmann and Todd Grado, who is in charge of maintenance. Randy is the service manager and runs the shop. Brian Treherne is the general manager, who Marcelle says makes every day fun. Marcelle is in charge of bookkeeping, advertising and promotion.

For Ivar Hoiland, the success of the business has exceeded the expectations he had back in 2000 when he decided to open his own shop. And working with family is something he enjoys.

Kelowna Transmission and Auto Repair plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary later in the year but in the meantime will continue giving great service and helping the community.

Kelowna Transmission and Auto Repair is located at unit 455 Neave Court in Kelowna.

