Kelowna’s new PROLINE lounge apex of Okanagan sports betting and entertainment

Photo: Chances Kelowna Casino The PROLINE Sportsbook Lounge represents the pinnacle of all-encompassing entertainment offerings.

Elias Pettersson leading a second-half charge to prove that the Canucks’ 2024 post-season run wasn’t a flash in the pan.

Patrick Mahomes taking the Kansas City Chiefs into the rarefied air only seen this century by Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

Photo: Chances Kelowna Casino At the PROLINE Sportsbook Lounge, you'll be among sports fans and bettors in an energetic and immersive environment.

These are the moments that thrill and unite sports fans. Where stories are etched into history books. And where ever-lasting memories of “I watched that with my buddies” are made.

And the place to live out these moments is here, with the opening of the PROLINE Sportsbook Lounge at Chances Kelowna Casino.

The lounge represents the pinnacle of all-encompassing entertainment offerings, where attendees can watch a variety of sports and cheer among fans and rivals alike. This state-of-the-art facility comes complete with HD TV walls, full audio experiences, comfortable seating, modern finishings and so much more. It’s a one-stop shop for entertainment where you can partake in sports betting, casino table games and slots, indulge in food and beverages offerings, and soak in the lively atmosphere.

At its core, the PROLINE Sportsbook Lounge gives you the ability to watch multiple games in a sports-centric community, where you'll be among sports fans and bettors in an energetic and immersive environment. And you can interact with PROLINE by wagering on self-service terminals at the start or throughout the game, or use the PROLINE app to place your bets.

With promotional offers expected during major sporting events throughout the year, this first of its kind sports lounge in B.C. brings an exciting new entertainment venture to the Okanagan. Whether it’s the Saturday night hockey double-header or the weeknight NBA divisional matchup, the immersive, game-day experience that sports fans in Kelowna have grown to love has just got that much more real.

From now until May 3, visit Chances Kelowna and make a minimum $5 bet on the PROLINE self-serve terminals to receive $20 in casino free play with an Encore Rewards card. For more information on the promotional Bet and Get offer, visit www.bclc.com/PROLINEoffer.

Individuals must be aged 19 and over to participate. BCLC continues to emphasize socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income that benefits all British Columbians. They remind players to play for fun, not to make money. For more information, players can visit GameSense.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.