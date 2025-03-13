97 South Song Sessions: Hits With Heart at O’Rourke Family Estate

Photo: Contributed O'Rourke's Family Estate Winery

The 97 south song sessions has unveiled a stellar lineup to perform from O’Rourke Family Estate Winery.

This year's event, set to take place April 12 at 8 p.m. at the winery, promises an intimate evening filled with music and storytelling, featuring some of the most acclaimed songwriters and artists in the industry. The performers will include:

Kim Mitchell—A Canadian rock icon and 2021 inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Mitchell has sold more than 1.5 million records in Canada. Known for classic anthems like "Go For Soda," "Patio Lanterns" and "Rock N Roll Duty," his music has become a staple in Canadian rock history.

Marc Jordan—An accomplished artist and songwriter, Jordan’s work includes the hit "Marina Del Rey" and writing credits for Rod Stewart's "Rhythm of My Heart." With songs featured on more than 35 million CDs, Jordan’s influence spans decades and genres.

Lee Thomas Miller—A Nashville-based songwriter with seven No. 1 hits, including "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins and "Whiskey and You" by Chris Stapleton. Miller is a three-time Grammy nominee and has been honoured with multiple Song of the Year awards.

Wendell Mobley—Known for chart-toppers like "How Country Feels" by Randy Houser and "There Goes My Life" by Kenny Chesney, Mobley’s songwriting prowess has made him a favourite among country music fans.

The exclusive music event will offer a unique opportunity to hear these legendary artists perform their hits acoustically and share the personal stories behind the songs. Billed as more than a concert, it will be an immersive experience that brings you closer to the music you love.

Immerse yourself in live acoustic performances where storytelling meets song and experience the heartfelt stories and powerful music that will leave you inspired and entertained.

An accompanying private three-course dinner to start you evening at Row 188, the winery’s new restaurant featuring the culinary artistry of executive chef Jeremy Tucker, is now sold out.

Proceeds from the concert will support MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity associated with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the JUNO Awards, which are dedicated to making music education accessible to young people across the country. Learn more at MusiCounts.ca

Extend the experience, stay the night in luxury

Why let the evening end after the concert? For those traveling from out of town, or simply seeking a true wine country escape, the winery is inviting attendees to stay the night in one of O’Rourke Family Estate’s elegant accommodations. Nestled among the rolling vineyards, the estate offers three exclusive lodging options, each providing a unique blend of comfort, luxury, and breathtaking scenery.

The Log Home—A handcrafted five-suite luxury retreat, nestled on 110 acres of vineyards with multiple patios, and a gourmet kitchen. The handcrafted log home offers a serene retreat with stunning views of Okanagan Lake. Relax on expansive patios or unwind in warm, inviting living spaces while admiring its exquisite craftsmanship- a perfect escape for wine lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The Gatehouse—Experience luxury and tranquility in the winery’s Gatehouse suites, nestled in the heart of O’Rourke Family Estate. The elegantly appointed, hotel-style suites offer breathtaking views of the Okanagan Valley, combining comfort and sophistication for an unforgettable stay.

Cottage Inn the Vines—A private home rental that offers a true vineyard retreat. Nestled in the heart of the vineyard, the charming modern cottage offers a peaceful retreat with breathtaking panoramic views. Enjoy the perfect blend of comfort and elegance, featuring a cozy yet contemporary design, private outdoor space, and direct access to the beauty of the surrounding vines.

Your unforgettable wine country escape awaits

The winery invites you to savour every moment—from an exquisitely prepared meal to an evening spent under the stars, followed by a peaceful night in one of our exclusive accommodations.

For more information or to make a reservation, email [email protected].

