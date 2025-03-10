How the Heart of BC 50/50 lottery can change lives—including yours

Photo: Adventure Travel Concept

What would you do if you won half the jackpot from the Heart of BC 50/50 lottery?

With the pot currently sitting at more than $250,000 and expected to grow, it’s impossible not to dream big. Maybe you’d jet off on that bucket list vacation, buy a new car, renovate your home or set up the perfect investment plan. The possibilities are endless—and they’re within reach.

But here’s what makes this lottery truly special, while one lucky winner will take home half the jackpot, the other half goes directly toward transforming lives across the Southern Interior of B.C.

With ticket sales closing at midnight Friday, March 14, now’s your chance to dream big and make a meaningful difference. Every ticket you purchase helps fund critical health and wellness programs through the KGH Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior B.C.—bringing proactive care, life-changing health initiatives, and vital support to those who need them most.

As you imagine yourself cruising in that dream car or lounging by the pool, remember that your ticket is also helping families in your community access the health services, preventative programs, and wellness initiatives that change—and even save—lives.

Photo: Contributed

Here’s how your dream winnings could not only change your life but create a lasting impact on countless others:

Luxury vacation – More time at home

• Your dream: Jet off to your bucket list destination, take a grand tour across continents, or bring the whole family along for the trip of a lifetime.

• Your impact: While you’re exploring the world, your ticket helps patients return home sooner. Proceeds fund life-saving treatments and critical care that allow more community members to recover faster and return to the comfort of their own homes. For some, it means the difference between staying in the hospital and making it home at all.

Dream Home – Rebuilding health programs

• Your dream: A down payment on a home, dream kitchen renovation, or an outdoor oasis where you can relax.

• Your impact: At the same time, your ticket helps vulnerable community members rebuild their health and feel their best as well. From rehabilitation to chronic disease prevention, your support funds transformative programs that empower people to take back control of their health and their lives.

Financial investments – Investing in our healthcare system

• Your dream: Grow your wealth with a solid investment portfolio that secures your family’s future and brings peace of mind for years to come.

• Your impact: While you invest in your future, your ticket also supports our hospital by alleviating patient volume. Proceeds fund health initiatives that reduce hospital admissions and ease the strain on our healthcare system, ensuring more people get the care they need, when they need it.

New car – Enhanced mobility

• Your dream: That sleek new car with all the latest tech—or perhaps a classic car fully restored to its former glory. Either way, it’s the freedom to hit the road in style.

• Your impact: Your support will also improve mobility in a different way. Specialty health programs support seniors in regaining the strength and confidence to move with ease—reducing the risk of falls and delaying the need for canes or walkers. It’s about giving everyone the freedom to live life to the fullest.

Home gym – Specialty health programs

• Your dream: A fully equipped home gym, complete with the latest fitness gear, a custom basketball court, or even a health sauna and personal training.

• Your impact: While you’re building strength at home, your ticket helps fund fitness programs tailored for those with chronic conditions such as COPD and cardiac issues—programs that help people rebuild strength, and overall well-being.

Your dreams, their future

Buying a Heart of BC 50/50 lottery ticket isn’t just about the thrill of winning—it’s about turning your dreams into reality while helping others do the same.

Whatever you envision for your winnings, know that the other half of the jackpot will help fund life-changing, preventative health programs that keep our families, friends, and neighbours healthy, out of the hospital, and thriving right here at home.

Because winning big feels even better when it helps others.

Help strengthen the heart of B.C. Buy your tickets by midnight on March 14 at HeartofBC.ca.