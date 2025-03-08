Learn about healthy aging and advancements in Alzheimer’s research?

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan residents can learn more about healthy aging and dementia at a free presentation in Armstrong on March 12.

In an insightful and captivating presentation, Dr. Kim Christie will speak about healthy aging and dementia in the community.

Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials, is on a personal mission to help educate the community about the best ways to maintain brain health. With a PhD in neuroscience, she is an expert in healthy aging, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“As my family and others embark on this journey to confront Alzheimer’s and enhance the quality of life for aging populations, collaboration is key,” says Christie.

Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia, is a progressive disorder affecting millions of people worldwide, and poses a public health concern.

The dedicated team at Okanagan Clinical Trials is focused on leading the charge to finding better treatments.

The Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre is partnering with Okanagan Clinical Trials to offer the free presentation to community members to learn more about brain health and warning signs of dementia, including an opportunity to learn your genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The free presentation will take place March 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2520 Patterson Avenue in Armstrong. Registration is not required but seating is limited to 65 attendees

To learn more about research opportunities at Okanagan Clinical Trials, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.