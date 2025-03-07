Transferring a liquor licence in a commercial transaction in B.C. 

Photo: Contributed

Transferring a liquor licence in British Columbia as part of a commercial transaction requires careful planning, due diligence and an understanding of the regulatory framework surrounding the transfer of these licences.

Liquor licences in B.C. are governed by the Liquor Control and Licensing Act and are subject to specific requirements and procedures for transfer. According to Kelowna law firm Pushor Mitchell LLP, whether you are purchasing or selling a business with a liquor license, it is essential to address a variety of considerations to ensure a smooth transfer process and avoid potential legal complications.

Due diligence on the liquor licence

Before proceeding with the transfer, both the buyer and seller must conduct thorough due diligence on the licence itself. Liquor licences are not transferable automatically and must be treated as a separate asset with specific legal requirements.

Key considerations include:

Type and scope of the licence—Different types of liquor licences exist, including licences for restaurants, bars, retail stores, and special event permits. It is important to verify that the type of licence held by the vendor is appropriate for the business being purchased and that the licence allows for the intended scope of operations. The buyer should confirm the licence is transferable and it will meet their future business needs.

Licence expiry and renewal—Liquor licences in B.C. are subject to annual renewals. Verify the expiration date of the current licence and ensure that the licence is in good standing. In some cases, the licence may be subject to renewal conditions or restrictions, which should be reviewed before completing the purchase.

Outstanding fees and penalties—Ensure there are no outstanding fees or penalties associated with the liquor licence. That includes annual fees and fines for non-compliance. Those amounts should be accounted for in the transaction, with clear stipulations about who will be responsible for any unpaid fees.

PPR searches: Encumbrances on the liquor licence

Liquor licences in B.C. can sometimes be encumbered by liens or assigned to a lender as a form of security. As part of the due diligence process, buyers should conduct Personal Property Registry (PPR) searches to ensure that the liquor licence is free from encumbrances.

Encumbrances could complicate the transfer process, or, in some cases, render the licence ineligible for transfer to a new owner. Buyers should work with their legal counsel to ensure all relevant PPR searches are conducted and that any encumbrances are identified and addressed before closing the transaction.

Transfer process: Vendor’s role

Regardless of whether a commercial transaction is taking place by way of an asset or share sale, the process for transferring a liquor licence in B.C. requires the seller to initiate the transfer process through the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Licensing portal and submitted to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

As part of the submission, the seller will need to provide information about the licence, the premises and the proposed new licensee. It is important that information is provided by the buyer to the vendor well in advance of the actual transfer time.

The buyer will also need to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements set by the LCRB, including criminal background checks, financial responsibility and suitability to hold the licence.

Once the seller submits the application, the proposed new licensee (the buyer) must accept the transfer request via the portal.

Contractual obligations in the purchase agreement

To ensure both parties fulfill their obligations in relation to the transfer, it is crucial to include clear language in the purchase agreement. That language should establish the responsibilities of both the buyer and seller regarding the transfer process and outline the necessary steps to be taken before closing.

Suggested provisions to include in the purchase agreement are:

• Obligation of the vendor—The seller must initiate the transfer of the liquor licence through the Liquor and Cannabis Licensing portal and provide any necessary documentation to facilitate the transfer.

• Obligation of the buyer—The buyer must accept the transfer request through the portal and complete any steps required by the LCRB to finalize the transfer.

• Timelines and deadlines—Set clear timelines for the vendor to initiate the transfer and for the buyer to accept the transfer, ensuring both parties act in a timely manner to avoid unnecessary delays in the closing process.

• Holdbacks—A holdback of the purchase price may be negotiated until the transfer has been completed and evidence is provided by the parties.

• Consequences of failure to transfer—Specify the consequences if either party fails to fulfill their obligations with respect to the transfer.

In addition, other considerations can include:

• Municipal approval—In some cases, municipal approval may be required for the transfer of a liquor licence, particularly if there are changes to the premises or the business model. Buyers and sellers should check with the relevant municipal authorities to determine whether that additional approval is necessary.

• Ongoing compliance—After the transfer, the new licensee will be responsible for ensuring ongoing compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including maintaining the licence is in good standing, renewing the licence annually and adhering to operational requirements set by the LCRB.

Transferring a liquor licence in B.C. as part of a commercial transaction requires a detailed understanding of the legal and regulatory requirements involved, says Pushor Mitchell. Buyers and sellers should take careful steps to conduct due diligence on the licence, ensure all transfer processes are followed and include appropriate contractual language in the purchase agreement to secure the successful transfer of the licence.

By addressing those key considerations, both sides can minimize the risk of complications and ensure the liquor licence transfer is done properly in conjunction with the business transaction.

