Get two months of free rent and superb customer service at Lavida in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

When Mainline Living says its residents love living in its communities, it is not just saying it.

It has more than enough evidence to back it up.

The company, which oversees rental communities in B.C. and Ontario, has been recognized by SatisFacts as one of North America’s top-rated property management companies four years in a row.

And now the company has brought its premier customer service to Kelowna, where it created its flagship development, Lavida, near the corner of Cooper and Springfield roads. It consists of two buildings that are now leasing, and it features amenities that go above and beyond.

Photo: Contributed

Lavida is making it even easier to enjoy life under the Mainline Living banner, as it is offering two months of free rent on a 14-month lease. The 36,000 square feet of amenities includes a games room, a communal lounge, dedicated workspace areas and a well-equipped gym. If that weren’t enough, Lavida offers spacious suites that are notably larger than those found in similar developments.

Quality and customer service are pillars at Lavida, as evidenced by the repeated accolades Mainline Living receives from SatisFacts, a third-party group that measures resident experience in the multi-family industry across North America. Mainline Living achieved a remarkable score 4.7 out of five in overall resident satisfaction from more than 800 surveys in 2024.

“Our commitment customer care, quality and connectedness mean everything to us,” Mainline Living chief operating officer Chad Davidson says. “That’s how we differentiate ourselves and why residents would be happy to live at Lavida.

“It is uncommon for property managers to go above and beyond to the level that we do.”

Lavida is where excellence meets everyday living, as 97% of residents would recommend the community to a friend, and a perfect score in suite appeal speaks volumes about the quality being offered.

Lavida, which was built by Traine Construction & Development and opened in October 2024, offers rents that start at $1,575, so two months free is a notable incentive.

If you want to discover how Lavida is setting a new standard for modern living in Kelowna, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.