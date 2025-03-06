Academy Ridge homes feature unique flex rooms with separate entrances

Photo: Contributed

The ideal residence for UBCO students—or anyone, for that matter—can be found in Academy Ridge.

Not only does the new development near the Okanagan’s largest university feature Kelowna’s best-priced townhomes, but it has lock-off flex rooms. These are spaces that can be used as rentals because they feature their own separate entrances and enough amenities to make them stand on their own.

There is nothing else like it out there.

These unique spaces, available in two of the three townhome floor plans, are perfect for student rentals or versatile enough for a home-based business, family use or a private studio. Each room is a self-contained living space with wet bar, suitable for a mini fridge, countertop cooking appliances and a full bathroom. While the townhomes come equipped with front loading washer and dryers, residents have access to additional onsite laundry facilities.

The flex rooms are most commonly used as bedrooms, providing a comfortable and private space for owners and guests, but they can create a source of extra income by being rented out, thanks to the separate entrances that preserve the privacy of both the homeowner and the tenant.

If you want the space for yourself, the rooms are adaptable to more personalized purposes. Feel free to transform the room into a home office, a private gym or any other space tailored to your lifestyle or hobbies.

Different floor plans incorporate the flex rooms in various ways. The Alpha floor plan features one flex room equipped with a built-in wet bar, ideal for entertaining or as a mini self-sufficient unit. The Beta offers two flex rooms, one of which includes a wet bar, providing even greater flexibility and potential for usage. The Delta floor plan does not include a flex room.

Beyond the functional interiors, the townhomes boast double car garages, private front door entrances and ample outdoor living space with decks and patios, setting a new standard of living not found in nearby residences in the University Village neighbourhood. Academy Ridge is nestled within a safe, friendly community that is rapidly growing, is just steps from the UBCO and provides unmatched privacy and safety.

In addition to the bus stop right outside your door, it’s a 19-minute walk to UBCO, a five-minute drive to Kelowna International Airport and a 15-minute ride to downtown Kelowna.

Every floor plan features at least three bedrooms, including the flex rooms, and are priced in the low $600,000 range. Making Academy Ridge even more attractive for buyers is a limited time incentive of up to two years with no strata fees. Move-in-ready homes are available now.

The show home and sales centre, which is located at 115-610 Academy Way, is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. in March. For the month of April, regular hours will be on weekends, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting today, prospective buyers can explore the Beta floor plan in the new show home, located at No. 118, showcasing two furnished flex rooms.

For more details or to schedule a visit, contact the Watson Brothers sales team at 250-712-2222 or [email protected], or visit the Academy Ridge website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.