Senior Helpers arrives in Okanagan, bringing topnotch care to those in need

Navigating the transition from hospital to home or maintaining independence while aging can be daunting for many seniors and their families.

Senior Helpers, a trusted provider of in-home care services, aims to bridge gaps in the health-care system by focusing not just on physical health but on emotional well-being as well.

“We focus our efforts on cultivating strong, meaningful relationships,” Penticton client services co-ordinator Veronika Schrank says. “We don’t just simply focus on the task or services that they need. We truly, honestly care about the person holistically and do not see them merely as a client. Our caregivers aim to be a trusted partner for families.”

Senior Helpers has been operating in Canada for more than 20 years and recently expanded into the Okanagan. It offers a range of services, from personal care and companionship to specialized support for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and its clients are not always seniors.

“As much as it’s called Senior Helpers, there’s a wide variety of people that we can offer our services to,” Kelowna client services co-ordinator Lisa Zaiser says. “Our service supports people who are transitioning from the hospital to back home. We also have clients that are cancer patients who are going through treatment and need help with transportation to and from places, or to attend doctors’ appointments because they’re not well enough to drive. So it goes above and beyond just seniors.”

The company’s services cater to the individual needs of each client, ensuring tasks like medication management are handled carefully, even offering 24-hour care if necessary. Beyond standard care, it provides unique programs like Senior Gems, developed by Teepa Snow, which looks to enhance the abilities of individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia rather than focus on their limitations. It uses the LIFE Profile, which stands for ‘living independently for elders,’ to assess how safe seniors truly are in their homes.

March is a significant month for Senior Helpers, as its employees will be volunteering with the YMCA to support its Senior Health Assessment drive as part of Embrace Aging Month. Senior Helpers will also be hosting a free event at the Seniors Drop-In Centre on Penticton’s South Main Street on March 31, when it will give a presentation on everything the company has to offer. Goodies and refreshments will be served.

Senior Helpers commitment to excellence stands out by ensuring their caregivers, who go through thorough vetting processes, receive continuous access to educational opportunities and ongoing training. This approach improves work performance and ensures a consistent and high-quality care environment.

“Another business value that is paramount to us is the building of the relationship between client and caregiver,” Zaiser says. “When we match our seniors or individuals with our caregivers, we ensure they are attended to by the same person so that they are comfortable asking for more help if needed. They become familiar with who is coming and what to expect, which instills a sense of security.”

There are no time minimum requirements at Senior Helpers, which means it is also ideal when it comes to respite care. If a family caregiver needs an hour or two of relief, Senior Helpers can be there.

“There’s a tremendous need in all communities for respite care,” Schrank says. “If caregivers don’t look after themselves, they may become sick and be unable to provide the necessary support for their loved ones.”

That is where Senior Helpers can come to their aid, to offer respite care so the care partner can do what they need to do, be it going out for coffee with their friends, participating in a yoga class or attending their own appointments.

“Whatever it is, they can rest assured we are looking after their loved ones as if they were a member of our own family,” Schrank says.

More information about Senior Helpers or the LIFE Profile assessment can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.