Prepare for the Women’s Show, the ultimate women’s event of the year in Kelowna

The highly anticipated Women’s Show is coming to Kelowna this weekend, and it promises to be an empowering, inspiring and fun-filled event. Whether you’re looking to connect with like-minded women, learn from some of the most incredible speakers or simply have a great time, this event has something for everyone.

What to expect at the Women’s Show

Happening over the course of the weekend at Kelowna Events Centre, The Women’s Show features dynamic keynote speakers, informative breakouts and exciting networking opportunities. The exceptional lineup of speakers includes:

• Manjit Manhas – Renowned entrepreneur and business leader, sharing valuable insights on leadership and success. Click here to book her private luncheon.

• Amanda Lindhout – Internationally recognized speaker, human rights advocate, and best-selling author of A House in the Sky. Click here to book her private luncheon.

• Ashleigh Di Lello – Champion ballroom dancer and inspiring motivational speaker, showing you how to break barriers and achieve your dreams. Click here to book her workshop, which is almost sold out.

There will also be more than 12 speakers in specialized breakout sessions that will empower you to take on your career, life and wellness goals with confidence.

Ticket information

Organizers are making it easy for everyone to attend this amazing event. Tickets start at just $8 for a single session, or you can grab a $12 weekend pass to access the full range of activities, including:

• Keynote talks

• Breakout sessions

• Networking opportunities

• Interactive exhibits

But that’s not all. You are invited to the special Women’s Night on Friday, a 19-plus event that offers a unique opportunity to unwind, connect with other women and enjoy some fun, all in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere. Friday night will be a pink pajama party filled with pink martinis, cocktails and so much more. Get your tickets for that here.

Exclusive dining with keynote speakers

One of the highlights of the Women’s Show is the luncheon with keynote speakers. This intimate gathering allows you to hear first-hand from the event’s top speakers while enjoying a delicious meal. It’s the perfect way to get inspired and mingle with other attendees, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of an unforgettable experience.

Get your tickets now

Tickets are selling fast, and you don’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind event. Whether you’re coming for the speakers, the networking, the luncheon, or the Friday night Women’s Night, there is something for everyone.

Reserve your spot today and be part of the Women’s Show in Kelowna.

