Eldorado Hotel to celebrate the Irish with St. Partick's Day party

Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado bar and lounge is the place to be this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The hotel will host a spectacular St. Patrick’s Day Party on Saturday, March 15. Organizers say the celebration of all things Irish won’t be hosted on St. Patrick’s Day itself this year (Monday, March 17) because a party this great deserves a Saturday night to celebrate.

Set in the hotel’s historic 99-year-old building, the stylish event promises an evening of high-energy, ambience and plenty of festive fun. Guests are encouraged to dress up, wear green, and enjoy a lively night out.

And what would St. Patrick's Day be without a pint of Ireland’s most famous drink—Guinness? Each ticket includes a complimentary pint of the Irish stout or a Shamrock cocktail, along with delicious late-night bites. Tickets for the St. Patrick's Day Party at the Hotel Eldorado are $55 each.

Kick off the evening with a special welcome by Irish dancers at the door between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. followed by DJ Falco, who will spin tracks until midnight, keeping the dance floor packed with your favourite hits and a touch of Celtic flair.

The Eldorado Bar will serve a selection of beers on tap, handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, local wines, seltzers and more. A specially curated food menu from the Hotel Eldorado kitchen will also be available, featuring the indulgent Irish lamb shank pie.

Why not make a weekend of it? Stay the night at the “El,” with rooms starting at just $149. Exclusive packages are also available, including brunch the next morning.

If you haven’t experienced the Eldorado’s legendary Sunday brunch buffet—voted the best brunch in Kelowna year after year—this is your chance.

For more details, visit hoteleldoradokelowna.com/stpatricksday.

Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.ca, before they sell out.

