Top five FAQs about dementia

It’s estimated there are more than 85,000 people in B.C. currently living with dementia – with more than 247,000 people projected to be living with the disease by 2050.

According to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. raising awareness and understanding dementia is more important than ever. Explore some of the most commonly asked questions about dementia in our community to better understand the disease.

I always forget where I leave my keys. Does this mean I have dementia?

Forgetting things does not mean you have dementia. While you may experience some loss of memory as you age, dementia is not a normal part of aging and includes symptoms other than memory loss.

There are other conditions that are similar to dementia but with different symptoms. If you are concerned, consult a health-care provider who can provide a diagnosis to determine whether or not you have dementia.

Someone in my family has Alzheimer’s disease. Does this mean I will get it too?

It is possible, but most people with Alzheimer’s disease did not inherit it. Familial Alzheimer’s disease accounts for less than five per cent of all cases. There are other types of dementia that are less common but may have a genetic link, but chances are still small. For example, only 10 per cent of people diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, one of the rarest types of dementia, have a family history of the disease.

While genetics is a non-modifiable risk factor, there are other risk factors that you can manage to reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Can a person die from dementia?

Dementia is a progressive, degenerative disease. As brain cells die, the body eventually shuts down from the lack of instructions from the brain. There is no cure and no treatments that can stop and reverse dementia symptoms yet. However, there are ways you can protect your brain so you can reduce your risk of developing dementia.

Can I get dementia if I'm under 65?

While age is one of the risk factors of developing dementia, dementia can also affect people in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s, in which they are called young-onset dementia. People living with young-onset dementia face unique challenges, such as balancing work-life responsibilities, finding limited age-specific support and facing misconceptions that dementia only affects older adults.

Is there a difference between Alzheimer's disease and dementia?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, but not all dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is an umbrella term for many types of diseases that cause progressive, physical changes in the brain, affecting memory, thinking, and daily function.

There are other types of dementia, like vascular and frontotemporal dementia, which have unique symptoms, risk factors, and treatments. By learning about the differences between different types of dementia, you can better support the people living with the less common types of dementia.

If you have any other questions or concerns about dementia or memory loss, you can contact the First Link dementia helpline for more information.

The information in this article is not intended to replace clinical diagnosis by a health-care professional and cannot be used as a substitute for informed medical advice. Each person's experience with dementia is unique; please consult your health-care professional for questions specific to your condition.

