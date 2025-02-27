Haywire Winery brings back its Certified Local card

Photo: Best Ever Guide Haywire Winery's Certified Local Card includes complimentary wines tasting for two, in the spring and fall, and a host of other benefits for Okanagan residents.

Haywire Winery believes Okanagan residents deserve something special, so they’re bringing back Certified Local—a free program packed with exclusive perks just for locals. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit the Summerland winery and taste its award-winning wines.

The program, described as a “heartfelt thank you” to locals who have supported the winery and other wineries in the region and whose have helped put the Okanagan on the world wine map, is Haywire’s way of giving back to locals.

Photo: Lionel Trudel

“Certified Local is our way of welcoming locals back to our winery and showing our appreciation for their ongoing support,” says Haywire Winery founder Christine Coletta. “What started as a small, grassroots effort in the mid-1980s has blossomed into a thriving wine tourism industry. Now more than ever, Canadians should embrace local wines and support homegrown products.”

With many choosing to stay closer to home and keep their spending in Canada amid economic uncertainty, the Certified Local program invites Okanagan residents to experience Haywire Winery with exclusive perks. Members receive complimentary seasonal tastings for themselves and a guest, special rates on additional tastings, early access to special events and tastings, and a special gift upon joining the Haywire Club and receiving their second shipment.

“We’re all about making wine touring fun and accessible,” says Coletta.

Certified Local will also get you perks at a neighbouring resort and three restaurants in the burgeoning Summerland hospitality scene. Snapping up a Certified Local card will get a special rate at Summerland Waterfront Resort, a 15% discount at Zias Stonehouse Restaurant, 10% discount at Summerland Heritage Cider Co. and 10% discount on in-store purchases at Flambé At Home.

The card can be used from March 15 to June 15 and from Sept.15 to Dec. 15, 2025. It’s easy to sign up at haywirewinery.com/certified-local.

This is the second year the winery has issued Certified Local cards, with more than 500 people signing up for the program last year.

“We are hoping to meet or exceed that number this year,” says Coletta, a veteran of the Okanagan wine industry who was instrumental in creating the VQA quality assurance designation for B.C. wines and who has watched B.C. wine become recognized around the world in the last 30 years.

She says she would love to see other wineries issue their own similar cards, or better yet, one day join with Haywire to offer a card that could be used at several wineries and even more participating partner businesses.

The Haywire Certified Local card is available to Okanagan residents with a Okanagan address who are of legal drinking age. Certified Local Card perks are not available on event dates or combined with other special discounts.