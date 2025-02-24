Penticton Elvis Festival one of few licensed tribute artist competitions worldwide

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Elvis Festival is ready to rock ’n’ roll this June, and it promises to be the best one yet.

This will be the 23rd annual festival, which stands out as one of the few tribute artist competitions worldwide licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises. Add in the fact that one of the globe’s best Elvis tribute artists will headline the main concert event, and this year’s show is one you will not want to miss.

The four-day festival, which takes place June 26-29, will be held both indoors at Penticton Trade & Convention Centre and outdoors at Gyro Park. Festival-goers will witness dozens of Elvis tribute artists vying for titles in the professional and non-professional categories. The winner of the professional division will earn a spot in the Ultimate Elvis Finals in Memphis, Tenn., competing for the global top spot among Elvis tribute artists.

One of those elite performers who will be in Penticton is Pat Dunn, a Manhattan native who has been captivating audiences since his Broadway debut at the age of 12. A graduate of the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford, Dunn’s passion for performance was ignited early on by his love for the King, which shaped his path towards becoming an acclaimed Elvis tribute artist. In 2021, his dedication and talent were recognized on a global stage when he was crowned The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Photo: Facebook Pat Dunn will wow the crowd on June 28.

Dunn will hit the stage at Penticton Trade & Convention Centre on Saturday, June 28. The doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 o’clock show, which will also feature Moses Snow, last year's winner of the Penticton Elvis Festival's pro division and regarded as a future star in the Elvis tribute artist world. They will both be backed by the Cadillac Kings & Queens Show Band, which consists of 10 experienced and multi-talented professional musicians from the Okanagan who tour with various tribute shows.

The festival’s kickoff party is already sold out, but everyone is welcome to attend the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 27, at Gyro Park. The professional and non-professional competitions will get started half an hour later.

The second round of competition will be held at Gyro Park on Saturday, June 28, and the finals will go on Sunday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.

Once the best Elvises have been crowned in both divisions, everyone is invited to shake, rattle and roll to the after-party, which will also be held at the convention centre. The theme will be Elvis Through the Ages, and guests, which will include the tribute artists themselves, will enjoy music and a photo booth, where you can strike a pose with the King himself. All attendees are encouraged to dress up as Elvis from their favourite time period. Tickets are going quickly, so get your tickets now.

If you’re more of a morning person, you can also enjoy some extraordinary Elvis music. The festival is holding a pancake breakfast and gospel show on Sunday, June 29, at Gyro Park. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., and the singing will start at 9 a.m. in what promises to be a moving experience for all involved.

More information and tickets for the weekend can be found on the Penticton Elvis Festival website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.