The Golf Centre in Kelowna will open for the season on Saturday morning

It’s time to dust off your clubs and get ready for the golf season.

The Golf Centre, which is located on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna, will open for the season on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to hit 6 C on Saturday, 8 C on Sunday and 10 C on Monday, so it’s time to start hitting some balls.

“Even if there’s still a little bit of snow on the grass, it is not going to matter, because it’s supposed to be six to ten degrees,” The Golf Centre partner and manager Shevy Shevchuk says. “And if there’s not very much wind, the place is going to be full.”

Despite recent challenges, including a car crash last weekend that damaged part of the fencing, The Golf Centre is ready to welcome back golf enthusiasts. The synthetic putting green was narrowly spared by the crash, and the fencing is swiftly being repaired.

With the winter snow melting away, Shevchuk is optimistic about the upcoming season. While the short game area remains closed for now, the driving range, including both covered and uncovered stalls, is ready to welcome golfers of all levels. The Golf Centre even offers lessons from a CPGA instructor for those looking to elevate their games.

Shevchuk is appreciative of his loyal customers who support The Golf Centre each year and have been hounding him in recent weeks about when it was going to open. Last year the driving range started welcoming patrons on Feb. 8 and was closed for just half a day for the rest of the year. It closed for the season on Jan. 4 but is ready to start humming once again.

The Golf Centre, which uses Srixon full flight two-piece balls, is centrally located at 2650 Benvoulin Rd. and features high-quality mats that are replaced regularly.

It is also a retail outlet for Srixon/Cleveland products, and Monte’s Club Repair & Used Golf Clubs Sales operates from the site, adding further value to the golfing experience offered at The Golf Centre.

More information about The Golf Centre can be found on its website here.