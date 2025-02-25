Win a dream heli-skiing trip and support tomorrow's ski champions

Photo: Alpine Canada Alpin Alpine Canada Alpin Mike Wiegele's Heli-skiing.

Support tomorrow’s champions today for a chance to win a dream heli-skiing trip in a fundraiser featuring $45,000 in prizes

Imagine floating down champagne powder with world-famous Mike Wiegele’s heli-skiing in the breathtaking open bowls and peaks of the Cariboo, Monashee and Rocky Mountain ranges in B.C.’s Interior. Sounds like a dream, right?

Along with that dream, you could also support the next wave of ski champions in Canada and B.C. through a newly-launched fundraiser, CANskiteam Sweepstakes, where a $25 purchase will get you 20 tickets to win a valuable prize, such as the heli-skiing package or a $10,000 travel voucher with Redtag.ca, and other ski gear packages.

In partnership with BC Alpine, Alpine Canada has launched the sweepstakes fundraiser to support tomorrow’s champions today and continue the elevation of Canadian ski racers in the world rankings.

Recent performances, such as Jack Crawford’s gold medal-winning run at the World Cup “Super Bowl” in Kitzbuhel, Austria, alongside his teammate, Cameron Alexander, who finished third in the race, are examples of the recent trajectory of Canadian ski racing performances.

Both skiers hail from the Whistler Mountain Ski Club and are leading a wave of world-elite teammates reaching new heights in the sport. Canada is now considered one of the top ski racing nations in the world.

Ski cross champions Marielle Thompson and Reece Howden – both former BC Alpine racers – have achieved nearly 100 World Cup podiums (98 to be exact) between them. These athletes, and many others, such as the BC Ski Team, continue to develop and climb the world rankings.

BC Alpine recently posted “Relive the historic moments of Kitzbuhel 2025, as BC ski racers reach the pinnacle of the ski racing world”.

“If you love skiing, this is a perfect way to support our future champions and these prizes are second to none,” said Anders Hestdalen, BC Alpine’s CEO.

The money raised from ticket sales will go toward supporting both grassroots and high-level skiing in the province, which fuels the Canadian alpine team with roughly one-third of its roster. There are 32 ski clubs in the province, which means the proceeds will fund the organization’s race events, coaches, officials and especially its athletes.

“B.C. has a history and culture of success, especially in the past few years,” Hestdalen says. “The sport is more popular than ever and many of our clubs are at capacity but the prices are increasing and we want to make sure we can offer affordable programming so all young ski racers have a chance to succeed.”

Other provinces are hosting similar fundraisers along with Alpine Canada. The impressive prize offerings include the following:

Deluxe Heli Ski Trip at Mike Wiegele’s valued at $15,630; Travel Voucher from RedTag valued at $10,000; VIP Experience – PwC Tremblant World Cup, valued at $3,500; Epic Pass x 2, valued at $3,000; Head ski package, valued at $2,200; Nordica ski Package, valued at $2,200; Rossignol ski Package, valued at $1,500; CANskiteam Apparel from Helly Hansen, valued at $1,000; Gift card from Sporting Life, valued at $1,000; Level glove package, valued at $500.

Tickets are available now, priced at 20 tickets for $25, 100 for $50 or 300 for $100. Purchase your tickets here. The draw will be held March 16.

So, when you see a young ski racer roaring down a race course on your local B.C. mountain, you can feel proud that you played a role in giving that racer a better shot at reaching the podium.