Kelowna Christian School operating bus route from West Kelowna next year

Photo: Contributed

Receiving a faith-based education will soon be easier to attain for even more young people in the Okanagan.

Kelowna Christian School will introduce a West Kelowna bus service this fall to provide more access to Christian education for West Kelowna families, a first for the school in its 46 year history.

The bus will make two stops in West Kelowna, one closer to the lake and the other further in. The bus will then make stops at KCS’s elementary campus on Gordon Drive, its middle school on Lakeshore Road and the high school on Benvoulin Road.

While it is set up as a user-pay system, KCS will help subsidize the cost of the bus program.

“Parents’ time is important to them,” KSC head of school Scott Campbell says. “It’s convenient, too, in that it goes to all three campuses. We have mapped it out in an efficient fashion.

“We are a highly recognized school, academically and athletically, and our arts and applied skills are really solid as well. So they’re coming to a school that’s not just a good school—there are lots of good schools out there—but we want to be a Christian school, and by that we mean we want to teach faith formation through the curriculum itself.

“So whether it’s a student playing on a team, learning physics, or learning to read in a primary grade, all of it is a Christ-centred approach. And when families choose to come here, they’re looking for that faith to be lived out in the real world.”

Melanie Breitkreutz, a parent at the school, describes KCS as a close-knit community where families actively participate and support one another, enhancing the educational experience for all students.

“As a parent here, the community is special. Families get to know one another, having different parents care for your children,” Breitkreutz says. “The community is very rich.”

The opportunities at KCS reach far beyond academics and athletics, not to mention its educational options like leadership, robotics, photography and cooking. Service is a big part of life at KCS, and students spend plenty of time helping their community. The high school students alone last school year gave 3,900 hours of service time to charities like Hands in Service and Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The school, which has approximately 900 students and staff, goes even further, offering global mission trips that add to the student experience in so many ways. Eighteen KCS students recently returned from a two-week trip to India, where they served in an orphanage and learned about the country’s cultural ways.

“You don’t have to give something up in order to have a Christian education,” Campbell says. “You can get a top-notch education, full sports opportunities, be in a play and do it all. Each campus has its own culture, which is specifically geared toward elementary, middle and high school students’ development.”

Those wishing to learn more about an education that includes faith and service can visit the KCS website here or reach out via email at [email protected].

