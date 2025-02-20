MT+Co. offers its clients a diverse and wide range of expertise

Photo: Contributed MT+Co.'s principal lawyer in Kelowna, Sasha Platz.

MT+Co. is congratulating its newest principal lawyer, Sasha Platz.

A principal lawyer with MT+Co.’s business law group, Platz leads the law firm’s Okanagan presence. She was called to the bar in Alberta and B.C. and says she has been proud to call Kelowna home for the last 10 years. Her practice focuses on middle-market mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate, leasing, and financing.

Platz’s work ethic enables her to be hands-on in all aspects of a transaction, with broad experience working with clients selling or purchasing businesses, often within the natural resource, heavy industry, professional, and hospitality sectors. She’s known for providing exceptional client support and communication, accrediting her trusted and long-standing client relationships.

“Sasha is a rising star in the mid-market M+A sector in B.C. and an emerging leader of our firm,” says David Allardice, managing principal at MT+Co. “She has all the attributes of a successful M+A lawyer – she is tireless, adaptable, practical, patient, and calm under pressure. This combination has enabled her to take on the role of lead lawyer on a number of significant transactions for the firm, developing trusted relationships with our key M+A clients and advisors. She also leads by example, is dedicated to her work and honing her skills, and takes particular care in mentoring and supporting younger lawyers. Sasha is the youngest principal at our firm for a reason. We are lucky to have such a dedicated and capable lawyer on our team.”

Some examples of recent transactions led by Platz include:

• $18.5 million share sale of an office supply company based in B.C. and Alberta to a U.S. buyer.

• $11 million share sale of mechanical HVAC and plumbing companies with multiple locations in Vancouver and throughout the Lower Mainland.

• Asset sale of three home store locations located throughout the Okanagan.

MT+Co. has a strong presence in B.C., with Platz representing the firm in Kelowna, its head office in downtown Vancouver and an office in Victoria. The firm also recently expanded into Ontario with a new office in Toronto.

The MT+Co. team is diverse and offers a wide range of expertise in business and Indigenous law, litigation and dispute resolution, as well as workplace law. Its integrated team supports its clients' game-changing work by breaking down roadblocks and building roadmaps for the large and important opportunities they are chasing.

The law firm pairs clients with lawyers best suited to their matter—no explaining themselves over and over, no overstaffing and no (bad) surprises. MT+Co. offers focused expertise at every step of the way.

MT+Co.’s purpose is to help people do good things. It believes a law firm can care about sharing values with clients, that a dedicated team of passionate professionals can get you as far (or further) as large national and international firms, that you are a client with a cause and that you should like your lawyer.

MT+Co. is excited to be part of the Okanagan community, now and for years to come, bringing together its legal expertise with its clients' vision as it supports them in doing good things.

For more information about Sasha Platz and MT+Co, visit its website at millertiterle.com.