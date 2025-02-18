Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm ideal option for your wedding

Photo: Contributed

Those looking to tie the knot in a beautiful and convenient setting in front of family and friends need to look no further.

That’s because Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm delivers in every way.

It’s like a destination wedding without the lengthy travel or cost, as the resort offers a picturesque lakeside setting that is both accessible and affordable.

Located just 90 minutes from Kelowna in the scenic Okanagan-Shuswap region, the resort is a full-service wedding venue. The ceremony can be held on site with the stunning backdrop of Shuswap Lake and the surrounding mountains.

“It’s like a destination wedding without having to go too far,” Prestige Hotels & Resorts vice-president of sales and marketing Amy Nunn says. “In the Okanagan, most wedding venues that are lakefront or near the water are extremely expensive and get booked up years in advance.”

In other words, Prestige Harbourfront Resort offers a more reasonably priced wedding option without sacrificing beauty or exclusivity.

The resort has recently renovated many of its guest rooms into luxurious designer suites, some equipped with Jacuzzi tubs and kitchenettes, making it convenient for families to bring their own food. From a logistics standpoint, guests will appreciate the simplicity of taking an elevator from the celebration to their rooms.

For pre-wedding preparations, the on-site Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar is perfect for rehearsal dinners, and the resort can also host brunches. Lake Life Day Spa and Studio 3 Hair Salon provide beauty services like hair styling, makeup, pedicures and massages, ensuring the bridal party and their guests look and feel their best, all without having to get in a vehicle.

Prestige Harbourfront Resort’s setting provides numerous picturesque spots for wedding photos, allowing couples and their guests to capture their special day with the lake and mountains as a natural studio.

The resort even has a dedicated venue co-ordinator, who helps plan the wedding and makes sure it goes smoothly in terms of menu choices, room layout and other services provided by Prestige.

In terms of activities, the resort’s location is a five-minute walk from downtown Salmon Arm, offering easy access to local shops and restaurants. For those wishing to explore further, beautiful golf courses are nearby as well.

With a few prime dates still available this summer, Prestige Harbourfront Resort stands out as the only lakeside hotel property in Salmon Arm, and it offers a comprehensive and enchanting wedding experience that is both memorable and manageable.

“Compared to a lot of these other lakeside venues, we’re much, much more reasonably priced,” Nunn says. “You get a lot of value for having your wedding at our property.”

Salmon Arm is also perfectly located along the Trans-Canada Highway, making it easy for Alberta and Lower Mainland guests to make a weekend of it.

To learn more about Prestige Harbourfront Resort, visit its website here.

