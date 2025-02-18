Experience winter in wine country at Quails' Gate 

Photo: Contributed

Winter in Okanagan wine country might just be the world’s best kept secret.

It is a season of quiet beauty where vineyards shimmer under a dusting of snow, and wine country takes on an intimate, relaxed charm. At Quails’ Gate, this is a time to slow down and savour world-class wines, warm hospitality, and immersive experiences. With fewer crowds, guests enjoy personalized tastings, and indulgent seasonal offerings.

Here’s why winter is the perfect time to visit Quails’ Gate.

Winter fondue at Old Vines Restaurant

Photo: Contributed

This February, warm up with an indulgent Winter Fondue experience, available Sunday through Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to close. Featuring rich, savoury Tanto Latte Toma cheese fondue served with farm-roasted potatoes, house-pickled vegetables and house-made toasted sourdough, this timeless delight pairs beautifully with Quails’ Gate’s exceptional wines. Enhance your experience with curated additions including truffle oil and Two Rivers chorizo or end on a sweet note with decadent chocolate fondue.

Big reds wine tasting

Photo: Contributed

Embark on a journey through the bold and expressive reds of Quails’ Gate with the Big Reds Wine Tasting experience. Featuring four award-winning selections, including Plume Cabernet Sauvignon and Queue red blend, this tasting is a must for red wine enthusiasts. Discover the depth, complexity and elegance that define Quails’ Gate’s signature reds.

Happy hour at Old Vines Restaurant

Photo: Contributed

Enjoy Happy Hour daily from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Old Vines Restaurant, where panoramic vineyard views meet an inviting menu designed for sharing. Sip wine starting at $5, signature cocktails from $9 and indulge in locally inspired bites, such as Yarrow Meadow duck wings with Szechuan honey glaze, grilled Shishito peppers and caramelized buffalo milk brie with poached plums and honeycomb—each thoughtfully paired with Quails’ Gate wines. For a refreshing twist, try the Piquette Spritz, a vibrant low-alcohol option perfect for toasting to the season.

Winter in wine country offers a different kind of magic—quieter moments, immersive wine experiences and elevated dining. Visit Quails’ Gate Winery at 3303 Boucherie Road in West Kelowna or explore all winter offerings online at quailsgate.com.

