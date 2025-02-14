HI Cannabis expands to Summerland, will open its doors Saturday

Photo: Contributed

HI Cannabis, which has been serving Kelowna since November 2021, is opening its newest location in Summerland.

Renowned for its customer-first approach, HI Cannabis offers a convenient and visually engaging shopping experience where products are displayed clearly, and friendly, knowledgeable “budtenders” provide expert guidance.

Founder Caroline Lasnier, with a background in pharmacy and extensive experience in the cannabis industry, envisioned HI Cannabis as a welcoming space for adults to explore a wide range of cannabis products. Often described as a “19-plus adult candy shop wonderland,” the store boasts an extensive inventory, including premium flower, pre-rolls, infused products, concentrates, edibles such as gummies and chocolates, and a full selection of accessories—all at competitive prices.

“Expanding to Summerland felt like a natural step for HI Cannabis,” Lasnier says. “We’ve always aimed to create a convenient and approachable cannabis shopping experience, and we saw a real opportunity to bring that same level of service, quality, and affordability to the Summerland community.

“We listen to our customers, and we’re excited to meet the needs of this vibrant and growing area.”

HI Cannabis is committed to serving the local community by offering responsibly priced products and price matching of local competitors. The store sources high-quality cannabis from B.C.’s micro cultivators through the BC Distribution Branch Direct Delivery Program and also from Canada’s leading licensed producers.

The public is invited to take part in the soft opening in Summerland on Saturday (Feb. 15). The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ready to meet your cannabis needs with exceptional service and quality.

For inquiries or career opportunities, send an email to [email protected].

More information about the Kelowna and Summerland locations can be found on their websites.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.