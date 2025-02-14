Dearborn Ford in Kamloops is with you before, during and after vehicle purchase

Photo: Contributed

Whether you’re in the market for a brand new Ford, a quality pre-owned vehicle, or top-tier service and maintenance, Dearborn Ford has positioned itself as the go-to destination for car buyers and owners in Kamloops and the surrounding area.

More than just a dealership, Dearborn Ford delivers a full-circle automotive experience, ensuring customers receive exceptional service from the moment they walk in the door to long after they drive away.

A seamless buying experience

The journey begins with Dearborn Ford’s extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles, including the latest Ford models such as the F-150, Bronco Sport, Escape and Maverick. With a customer-first approach, the dealership prides itself on transparency, ensuring every customer has the information they need to make a confident decision.

“We’re not just here to sell vehicles; we’re here to help our customers find the perfect fit,” Dearborn Ford general manager Justin Grover says. “We take the time to understand what they need and make sure they leave knowing they’ve made the right choice.”

Dearborn Ford’s pre-owned selection is equally impressive, featuring a wide range of makes and models, all backed by the Dearborn Peace of Mind Guarantee—an exclusive promise that ensures quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

Beyond the sale: Service you can trust

Purchasing a vehicle is just the beginning of the journey. Keeping it in top condition is just as important, and Dearborn Ford’s state-of-the-art service centre is ready to handle everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

“Our factory-trained technicians know these vehicles inside and out,” Dearborn Ford service manager Doug Willey says. “Whether it’s an oil change, winter tire installation or a major repair, we treat every vehicle like it’s our own.”

The dealership also offers an express service lane for those in need of quick maintenance, ensuring customers get back on the road without unnecessary delays.

A commitment to community

Beyond sales and service, Dearborn Ford takes pride in its deep-rooted connection to the Kamloops community. From sponsoring local sports teams to supporting charity initiatives, the dealership continues to give back and make a positive impact.

“We’re not just in Kamloops—we’re part of Kamloops,” Dearborn Ford marketing manager Alex Beckett says. “We believe in supporting the people who support us.”

Experience the Dearborn difference

With a commitment to customer satisfaction, a vast selection of vehicles and a service department dedicated to keeping your Ford running smoothly, Dearborn Ford offers the complete Ford experience. Whether you're looking for your next ride or need expert service, Dearborn Ford is ready to help.

Visit Dearborn Ford in Kamloops today and discover what sets it apart.

For more information, stop by the dealership, call 250-372-7101 or visit its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.