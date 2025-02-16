Second exclusive dining series launched on Valentine's Day at Row 188

Photo: Contributed

Row 188, the culinary jewel of Lake Country’s O’Rourke Family Estate, captivated diners this Valentine’s Day with the launch of its second exclusive dining series.

Set against the backdrop of one of North America’s most eagerly awaited winery projects, the restaurant is hosting a fixed price, multi-course dining experience that promises to be unlike any other in the Okanagan.

As of Friday (Feb. 14), Row 188 offers the unique culinary journey every Friday and Saturday until March 8. The series features a menu crafted by executive chef Jeremy Tucker, who is known for his expertise in blending local flavours with innovative culinary techniques. Each course is paired with delectable wines from O’Rourke Family Estate, including its award-winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, ensuring a symphony of flavours that are as sophisticated as they are satisfying.

With limited seating available, the series offers an intimate ambiance that makes it the ideal setting for a memorable night out. Guests are encouraged to reserve their tables early to experience this unparalleled culinary adventure.

Row 188 has quickly established itself as a premier dining destination since its inception, offering a menu that showcases the estate’s exceptional wines and the region’s finest ingredients. The upcoming dining series not only highlights the restaurant’s commitment to excellence but also cements its position as a cornerstone of luxury dining in the Okanagan.

Reservations are now open and can be made by visiting here.

For more information and to subscribe to its mailing list, visit the O’Rourke Family Estate website here.

