UBC faculty of management hosting AI in Business panel on Kelowna campus

Photo: Contributed (Clockwise, from top left): Dr. John D. Henderson, Dr. Madeleine Ransom, Dr. Ying Zhu and Dr. Bülent Uyaniker.

Those who know all about artificial intelligence, or AI, will be providing actual intelligence on the subject at a UBC faculty of management panel discussion later this month.

The UBC faculty of management’s latest instalment of The Future of Work series, supported by BDO, will focus on AI in the business world. Four experts in the field will share everything they know about the topic and how it affects the workplace.

AI in Business will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the University Centre building on the UBCO campus. Following the event, the campus will welcome its first Kelowna Chamber of Commerce ConneX event from 5-7 p.m. in the same venue.

Attendees will discover how AI is currently shaping business practices, its anticipated impact on the future. The panel will provide crucial insights into what organizations need to thrive in this evolving landscape. The panel discussion offers a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in various business sectors.

The four panelists are:

Dr. John D. Henderson

The CEO of United AI Royalty Corp. is an executive expert in capital markets and technology, holding a PhD in management, with a focus on AI, and an MBA in finance. He develops AI financing and blockchain solutions, and is also an adjunct professor with the UBC faculty of management. His past roles include CEO of Mobilum Technologies and investment banking positions at Jennings Capital and Ventum Financial. He specializes in finance, tech, cryptocurrency and data analytics, with proficiency in Python and machine learning.

Dr. Bülent Uyaniker

The founder of B.C.’s DataSpeckle and a senior AI researcher at Fusemachines in New York has extensive experience in developing algorithms across multiple wavelengths and leading high-tech projects in fields like health care and aviation. His academic and professional contributions include managing major projects like the Effelsberg Radio Telescope, teaching at notable institutions and publishing more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific articles.

Dr. Madeleine Ransom

The UBCO assistant professor of philosophy and holder of the Canada Research Chair in artificial intelligence, well-being and ethics leads groundbreaking research on AI with a focus on human perception, learning and bias. She spearheads an interdisciplinary project on AI trust and transparency at UBC’s Digital Transparency Research Excellence Cluster and collaborates on developing AI training programs for recent immigrants, a venture supported by the Centre for Migration Studies.

Dr. Ying Zhu

The associate professor in UBCO’s faculty of management specializes in marketing research, focusing on the impact of emerging technologies like AI and the metaverse on consumer behaviour and business strategies. Her work aims to provide practical insights that help consumers and organizations excel in the digital era.

The Future of Work is a four-part series focusing on the dynamic forces shaping the future of work, including rapid technological advancements, and efforts to combat climate change, and pandemic-induced changes to business. The series aims to connect knowledge and expertise across disciplines to prepare current students, university graduates and members of the Okanagan business community for what lies ahead.

All are welcome to attend this free event, but registration is required. You can sign up for AI in Business on the UBC faculty of management website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.