Three Kelowna clubs merge to form all-encompassing Okanagan United Football Club

If you are unsure about where to register your child for soccer this spring, you now have the answer.

Okanagan United Football Club was created late last year when three city clubs decided to come together in an effort to take the sport in the region to the next level. Okanagan Mission Youth Soccer Association, Kelowna United and Thompson Okanagan Football Club joined forces and now fly under the Okanagan United FC banner.

“Our big emphasis is making sure there’s a home for players of all ages and all levels, and the ability to move up and down,” OUFC vice-chairman Daniel Bussiere says. “We’re developing lifelong players that have a passion for playing sports.”

The three clubs that merged represent the primary levels of youth soccer. Okanagan Mission Youth Soccer Association was the house league, Kelowna United was for club competition, and Thompson Okanagan Football Club played in the BC Soccer Premier League, which caters to players in the U13 to U18 age groups and offers the best competition one can find in the province.

Now all three legacy clubs are together. It consolidates their strengths and resources, enhances the training environment and provides top-tier facilities that promise to nurture player and coaching talent alike.

“This is a landmark moment for soccer in the Okanagan,” OUFC chairman Jon Basaraba says. “The formation of Okanagan United reflects our unwavering belief in the power of collaboration. By uniting the strengths of Kelowna United, OMYSA and TOFC, we’re creating an environment where players and coaches alike can flourish.

“Our goal is to make Okanagan United a model for soccer development in Canada, delivering unparalleled opportunities at every level.”

Okanagan United FC is the only licensed national youth club in the region and is now home to a large group of elite coaches and technical directors dedicated to player development. With access to two club-owned bubble domes in Kelowna, OUFC can offer year-round training and specialized programs tailored to each developmental stage, ensuring every player has the opportunity to grow within the sport.

The club has already started preparing for evaluations for the 2026 BCSPL season, set to take place in June and July. As the highest level of youth soccer in the province, BCSPL programming will have an even stronger presence in Kelowna, giving more local players the chance to train and compete at an elite level.

If your child is looking to take the next step in their soccer journey, keep an eye out for registration details that will be announced soon. More information about BCSPL programming can be found here.

The club is also placing a significant emphasis on coaching development, fostering a collaborative environment where coaching staff members can exchange ideas and adopt innovative training methods. It is not stopping at youth soccer, either, as it has also incorporated an adult soccer program in an effort to strengthen ties within the soccer community and enhance the sport’s presence across the region.

Okanagan United FC is currently accepting registrations for this spring’s house league if you are simply seeking to get your child introduced to the beautiful game, and for higher levels if they are a budding football star.

More information about OUFC can be found on its website here.

