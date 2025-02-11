BC Children's Hospital Choices Lottery offers record number of bonus prizes

Contributed

The homes are gorgeous.

The money would be life changing.

And this year the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery will be giving away a record-breaking number of bonus prizes as well, making 2025 the best year yet to get into the competition, and support kids and youth who need specialized medical care.

The deadline to buy a ticket before the first of four major bonus prizes is coming up quickly. This Friday (Feb. 14) is the last day to buy tickets to ensure entry in the Appreciation Bonus, which is valued at a whopping $65,000. The winner will choose either a 2025 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred vehicle, $50,000 in tax-free cash or a package that includes a $25,000 luxury vacation, $15,000 in Save-On-Foods gift cards, $10,000 in Esso gift cards and $5,000 in cash.

Another two winners will score a $5,000 gift card for Save-On-Foods or for Travel Best Bets, not to mention an addition $4,000 in cash.

Photo: Contributed

The Appreciation Bonus simply gets the ball rolling, because the prizes just keep on getting handed out.

The Family Bonus, whose deadline is Friday, Feb. 28, is worth $50,000. The Spring Bonus, with a deadline of Friday, March 14, is valued at $80,000.

The granddaddy of them all is the Early Bird, which has a deadline of Friday, March 28, and is worth an astounding $300,000. The Early Bird winner will have to pick one of the following three prizes packages:

• $125,000 in luxury trips, a 2025 Audi SQ5 Sportback Technik, gas and groceries for a year;

• 2025 Ford F150 Lightning, 2025 Outdoors RV Back Country Mountain TRX travel trailer, gas and groceries for a year, and $15,000 cash;

• $200,000 cash.

If that weren’t enough, 50 ticket holders will win $1,000 each when the draw is held on April 17.

Add it all up, and BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery will be giving away approximately half a million dollars in prizes before they get to the really, really good stuff.

The really good stuff would be the Grand Prize draw, which will give the winner the option of choosing one of 11 home packages or $2.3 million in cash. Three homes in the Okanagan are part of the 11 Grand Prize packages, including two on their own and one as part of another.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Kelowna home, which is in Trailhead at the Ponds, is part of a package that includes $70,000 in furnishings, a 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, $75,000 from Travel Best Bets, gas and groceries for a year, and $400,000 in cash.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom West Kelowna home will be found at The Waterfront at Westrich Bay, which offers stunning views of downtown Kelowna across Okanagan Lake. Other goodies in this package are a 2025 BMW, a 2025 ATX boat, gas and groceries for a year, and $200,000 cash.

Photo: Contributed

The third Okanagan touch is a cool one. The Grand Prize winner could choose the package that includes a Big White ski villa as well as a condo in Langley. The villa features three bedrooms, a flex area and three bathrooms, giving you the ability to hit the slopes and then, at the end of the day, slip into the hot tub on the back deck.

Each of those Grand Prizes is worth more than $2.6 million—and the largest Grand Prize package this year, featuring a 4,385 square-foot South Surrey home, is worth more than $2.8 million.

The chances to win do not stop there, because the lottery also features a 50/50 draw whose jackpot can grow to more than $2.9 million, and there will also be 67 days of cash giveaways.

“By purchasing a Choices Lottery ticket, you’re advancing pediatric research and care at BC Children’s Hospital,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry says. “Seventy percent of researchers at our hospital are also clinicians, which allows them to quickly translate discoveries from the lab to the bedside.

“Your support empowers them to pursue bold ideas, deliver world-class treatments and offer hope to children and families across BC, the Yukon and beyond.”

You can get your Choices Lottery ticket here and learn more information here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.