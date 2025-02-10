COHA's Swinging with the Stars returns

Photo: Contributed

Well-known Kelowna realtor Jane Hoffman is once again throwing her support behind the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s 16th annual Swinging With the Stars fundraiser.

Hoffman, a long-time supporter of COHA and a two-time participant in the Swinging With the Stars dancing competition, says while the fundraiser is an entertaining night for the community, it is also an important fundraiser. The money it raises helps COHA assist those dealing with death and grief.

“The focus is to help people so they do not die alone and so their loved ones don’t have to grieve alone,” says Hoffman.

Last year the event raised more than $550,000 and Hoffman said she would like to see even more raised this year. Since its dazzling debut, Swinging With the Stars has raised more than $4 million to help COHA fund its community programs.

For Hoffman, the cause is also personal. In 1982, before her association with COHA, she lost her husband and brother-in-law in an accident. She says she and her sister were there to support each other through their grief during that difficult time. It showed her the importance of having someone who has been through a similar situation to help and support you. She says it was the same for her children and her sister's children. They had each other for support through the loss of their fathers.

Years later, when Hoffman’s mom died in 2014 at the age of 100 in Revelstoke, hospice workers there helped her mom during her final days.

“COHA provides compassionate care and support for individuals in their final stages of life,” says Hoffman.

Similarly, many who lose a loved one often feel alone in their grief and COHA staff and volunteers—who are specially trained and in many cases have also dealt with loss themselves—are there to help.

“COHA provides a supportive community for those navigating grief,” she says, adding from her experience, when one loses a loved one, often they feel "broken." With no training to get through it themselves, the help of trained and compassionate people is invaluable.

“It’s a wonderful program to help put a person back together again after a loss,” she says.

COHA creates a community that cares, says Hoffman, giving both adults and children the support and connection to others—in many cases peers—who have experienced a similar loss and who can help those who are grieving.

"We are honoured to once again unite the community for this year’s gala,” says COHA executive director, Natasha Girard. “The unwavering support of Unison Jane Hoffman Realty and Jane Hoffman has been instrumental in making this event a success year after year.”

Girard adds the support received from donors, volunteers, members, and partners allows COHA to provide critical grief and bereavement support, ensuring that children, youth, and families have access to programs like the Horse Whisper and Water Grief Camps, as well therapeutic modalities like yoga and mindfulness for adults to help navigate loss.

As the demand for COHA's services continues to grow, it is grateful for the community’s generosity and time in helping it provide these essential resources at no cost, says Girard.

"Our strength comes from our community and we are building a stronger community together.”

As an organization that relies on donations, COHA’s Swinging With the Stars is an important event for raising money. This year's gala, to be held at the Delta Grand Okanagan on Feb. 22, is already sold out but the public is still encouraged to donate to the seven teams of dancers taking part.

This year, the event will feature three single dancers, two duos and two groups—Team Beauty in Motion, Team Love It, Team Think Pink!, Team Relentless Wellness, Team Rhythm Dream Team Booth Babes and Team Dancing Divas.

To learn more about the event and the teams and to make a donation, go to the Swinging With the Stars webpage on the COHA website here.

As for Hoffman, in addition to being the title sponsor of this year's event, she is also serving as the campaign manager for Team Think Pink!, featuring two of her own agents from Unison Real Estate Brokerages, Dallas Stober of HM Commercial Realty and Aidan Myhre of Jane Hoffman Realty.

